West Virginia DHHR reports 15 additional COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There have been 15 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Cabell County, a 63-year-old male from Putnam County, an 88-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year-old female from Cabell County, a 90-year-old female from Harrison County, a 79-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year-old male from Fayette County, a 75-year-old female from Taylor County, a 70-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 56-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old male from Mineral County, a 92-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 95-year-old female from Upshur County, and a 43-year-old male from Harrison County.
West Virginia Strawberry Festival board members to attend state fairs, festival conference
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Strawberry Festival board of directors will be sending six members to the annual West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals conference in Charleston next week. The annual conference will include several learning sessions, an industry specific trade show, talent showcase (for attendees to...
Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man’s arrest. Harrison County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by the Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff’s officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
