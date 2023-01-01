CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There have been 15 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Cabell County, a 63-year-old male from Putnam County, an 88-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year-old female from Cabell County, a 90-year-old female from Harrison County, a 79-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year-old male from Fayette County, a 75-year-old female from Taylor County, a 70-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 56-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old male from Mineral County, a 92-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 95-year-old female from Upshur County, and a 43-year-old male from Harrison County.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO