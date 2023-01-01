Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How will Kansas State Wildcats replace star running back Deuce Vaughn next season?
Chris Klieman will likely turn to these running backs as Kansas State looks to replace Deuce Vaughn next season.
Veteran Kansas State Wildcats defender enters transfer portal after Sugar Bowl
A new Kansas State football player has entered the transfer portal
kshb.com
Scoreboard! K-State breaks it in Austin winning 116-103
AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight...
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
WIBW
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Emporia gazette.com
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Topeka’s Regal Hollywood movie theater set to close this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final days for one of Topeka’s prominent movie theaters have arrived. 27 News spoke with a manager of the Regal Hollywood theater in Topeka who said that their last day in business would be Thursday, Jan. 5. No reason was given as to why the decision was made to shut down […]
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
KVOE
‘Last Goodbye’ celebrates Mulready’s first decade of existence, future under new ownership
It was billed as “The Last Goodbye,” but Saturday’s activities at Mulready’s Pub turned into a celebration of the first 10 years of the business and anticipation for the next chapter under new ownership. Co-owner Rick Becker started Mulready’s in 2012. Initially, he wanted to stay...
WIBW
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
Comments / 0