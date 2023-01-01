Read full article on original website
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Buffalo County GOP plans monthly meeting on Jan. 9
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Party has issued an invitation to the public to attend its monthly meeting. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The meeting is planned for the evening of Jan. 9. The...
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph.
Brown: Mr. City Council, tear down those license plate readers
I don’t recall agreeing to the installation of license plate readers along Kearney’s thoroughfares. No one called to asked my opinion – or permission – of keeping track of my comings and goings as I navigate life here in this pleasant town along the banks of the Platte River. One day I noticed a new item mounted to a pole on 56th Street, and other places in town, with a camera pointed to the traffic.
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Jennies score last five points to beat Lopers
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies had four starters score in double figures and tallied the final five points to edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 55-50, Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. The undefeated Jennies (11-0, 7-0) won their second straight thriller after defeating Fort Hays...
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. “Traditionally, they’ve always gotten out, denied and...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.
After 42 years in Buffalo County Courthouse, Jan Giffin shifting focus
KEARNEY – County Clerk Jan Giffin said she struggled with the decision to retire. After more than 42 years as a courthouse employee – 16 as clerk – she said it was difficult stepping away from the job and responsibilities that had been a part of her life for so long.
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Sharon Mauler retiring after guiding district court for 28 years
KEARNEY — Sharon Mauler, clerk of the district court for Buffalo County, is one of the three longtime elected officials who are retiring this year. The other two are County Treasurer Jean Sidwell and County Clerk Jan Giffin. Mauler is a 42-year courthouse veteran, including 28 years as the...
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
Kearney High Hall of Fame to induct Norblade family
KEARNEY — The Paul Norblade family will be inducted into the Kearney High Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies Thursday when Kearney High hosts Grand Island. The Norblade family had great athletic impact over its 40-year tenure at Kearney High. Patriarch Paul served as the head coach of...
