Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
KBTX.com
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) -A Leon County Family is seeking justice and accountability after losing more than $270,000 after they say a contractor left their home unfinished. Mark and Jeanie Haas hired Luis Carrillo, owner of LC Custom Homes in Buffalo, to build their dream home in the fall of 2021.
KBTX.com
UPDATE: Victim dies following shooting at Southwest Pkwy apartment complex Tuesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. One person was shot and taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26,...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket. Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan...
KBTX.com
Grimes County Justice Center damaged by broken pipes
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday will mark one year since Grimes County moved into its justice center, but the building will be under repair after it suffered water damage from broken pipes. On Christmas morning Grimes County officials were notified of a broken copper pipe that was leaking water throughout...
KBTX.com
Name released of Brazos County Sheriff’s Sergeant shot during pursuit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sergeant Brittany Re suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and serious injury to her left eye from shrapnel caused by gunfire during a traffic stop. On Friday before noon, Re located a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As College Station continues to grow, so does the need for first responders. Lately, the College Station Fire Department has noticed a decline in people choosing to become firefighters or EMTs. Ben Suttey is one of the newest members of the College Station Fire Department,...
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
KHOU
Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says
KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
hellowoodlands.com
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY
It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
wtaw.com
Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
KBTX.com
Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The effects of December’s nearly week-long cold snap are still being felt two weeks later. Some students returning from the long holiday break are finding their apartments have been flooded and in some cases their belongings ruined. Pipes in several student housing units across Bryan and College Station have reportedly burst due to the extreme drop in temperature experienced last month.
KBTX.com
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
KBTX.com
Bryan Lady Vikings beat Weiss 56-44
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lade Vikings defeated Pflugerville Weiss at 56-44 at Viking Gym Tuesday afternoon. Bryan improves to 11-6 and 3-0 in district play.
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
kwhi.com
BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT
A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
