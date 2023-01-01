ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket. Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan...
KBTX.com

Grimes County Justice Center damaged by broken pipes

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday will mark one year since Grimes County moved into its justice center, but the building will be under repair after it suffered water damage from broken pipes. On Christmas morning Grimes County officials were notified of a broken copper pipe that was leaking water throughout...
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As College Station continues to grow, so does the need for first responders. Lately, the College Station Fire Department has noticed a decline in people choosing to become firefighters or EMTs. Ben Suttey is one of the newest members of the College Station Fire Department,...
fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
KHOU

Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
hellowoodlands.com

Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe

On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kwhi.com

NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY

It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
wtaw.com

Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
KBTX.com

Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The effects of December’s nearly week-long cold snap are still being felt two weeks later. Some students returning from the long holiday break are finding their apartments have been flooded and in some cases their belongings ruined. Pipes in several student housing units across Bryan and College Station have reportedly burst due to the extreme drop in temperature experienced last month.
KBTX.com

Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
KBTX.com

Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
KBTX.com

Bryan Lady Vikings beat Weiss 56-44

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lade Vikings defeated Pflugerville Weiss at 56-44 at Viking Gym Tuesday afternoon. Bryan improves to 11-6 and 3-0 in district play.
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
kwhi.com

BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT

A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
