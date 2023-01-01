ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

By Marlee Tuskes
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend.

He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue.

“I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” Withey told News 4. “I can’t see out the passenger window – it’s piled up over the truck already. Now I’m nervous we’re going to run out of gas and get stuck in.”

Along the way, he had picked up a man named Mike, who Withey said was walking in only a light jacket and sneakers. When the two realized they were stuck, Withey decided to brave the elements to get help.

He walked around the neighborhood, knocking on doors and offering the homeowners $500 to let him inside. When that failed, he knew what he had to do to save himself and others.

“I said ‘I’m going to break into that school,'” Withey said.

He grabbed a brake pad he had inside his car and broke one of the school’s windows. After climbing inside, he opened the doors to those stranded.

Inside one of those cars were Addie and DeMario Johnson.

“He said, ‘here’s a school. They have heat, they have food, they have a bathroom.’ He said, ‘I’m about to break in and we’re going in. Are you with me?’ I said, ‘yes, sir,'” DeMario said.

After the Johnson’s power went out, they were trying to get to DeMario’s son’s house. The storm was so bad by the time they reached Cheektowaga from their University Heights home, they couldn’t make it the final three blocks to their destination.

“I said, ‘God, I know you can do this because I believe in you. All we need is [a] guardian angel,” Addie said. “When Jay knocked on that window I said, ‘there is our guardian angel.’ He did send us a guardian angel.”

When everyone was inside, Withey broke into the cafeteria, using a table leg to pry open the sliding window. The group cooked a Christmas Eve dinner of stuffed crust pizza and meatballs, washing it down with juice.

They also used the school’s John Deere to try and dig out their cars once the snow and wind lightened up. But Withey said the whole time the group was there, they were leaving the school in the same condition they found it in.

“We totaled 24 people in this school over the weekend,” Withey said.

They were able to finally leave on Christmas Day, with the broken window as the only evidence anyone was there.

Days after the blizzard hit, Cheektowaga police began clearing places where alarms had gone off, Pine Hill being one of them.

“We made it to this building and we realized there was a broken window. Our school resource officer has access to the video, and at that point we realized somebody was in the school,” said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould.

Officers continued searching inside the school when they came across a note apologizing for breaking in. It was signed: “Merry Christmas, Jay.”

Gould decided to put a post out on social media, asking Withey to come forward. Not because he was in trouble, but because the department wanted to thank him for saving so many lives.

“It drives home the fact that we are the City of Good Neighbors, and we do take care of each other,” Gould said.

But Withey said he didn’t do this for the accolades.

“I didn’t do it for any recognition,” he said. “I just did it to survive and to help other people.”

The group said they’re now bonded by this experience, calling each other family.

“We were put together because the weather was so bad outside,” Addie Johnson said. “Good can come out of the bad. Good can come out of the bad if people only believe it.”

Rubinsky
3d ago

Thank God for Jay and for him helping others. I applaud everyone involved for leaving the conditions of the school the way they found it. Leaving that note says something about character, as well. This is a "good news" story.

Enid
3d ago

This guy Jay, is a HERO.......Happy New Year................God Bless.....💌

Country 106.5 WYRK

Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY

Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
AMHERST, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
C. Heslop

$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss

December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
New York Post

Buffalo house fire leaves 3 kids dead just days after deadly storm devastated region

Three children died and three others were hurt Saturday after a fire broke out in Buffalo — just days after a historic winter storm left dozens dead in western New York.  The victims, ages 7, 8 and 10, died after firefighters helped evacuate them from the 1.5-story, single-family home on Dartmouth Street, according to reports and authorities. In all, six kids ranging in age from 7 months to 10 years were taken out of the home. Two remained in critical condition at the Oishei Children’s Hospital, while the infant, a girl, is in stable condition. First responders performed life-saving procedures on...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
