Los Angeles, CA

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring

PHILADELPHIA -- - Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like "guarding a fast Shaq." The only thing that could slow down Williamson was a hamstring injury. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds,...
Zion Williamson Sidelined With Right Hamstring Injury

Zion Williamson's dominant comeback season has hit a skid, as the superstar New Orleans Pelicans forward has been sidelined by a right hamstring strain. The non-contact injury, which occurred during the third quarter of the Pelicans' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night (Jan. 2), is expected to keep Williamson out of the lineup for at least three weeks. The explosive rim-rattler had just secured a defensive rebound and was...
