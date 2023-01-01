Read full article on original website
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
atozsports.com
One major recruiting problem the Vols could have that no one is acknowledging
There’s a potential recruiting problem the Tennessee Vols could be facing over the next couple of years that no one seems to be acknowledging. Tennessee could find it hard to build wide receiver depth in the coming seasons. I know that sounds odd to say considering the success that...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose Nashville native to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost an in-state player to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Offensive tackle William Parker, a Nashville native, has entered the portal according to On3 Sports. Parker is a former three-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2021 recruiting cycle (he signed before Jeremy Pruitt...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all-teal on Saturday in an all-important game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday. On Sunday, shortly after a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll on Twitter asking fans to help pick the team’s Week 18 uniform combination.
atozsports.com
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
atozsports.com
Chiefs player apologizes after win against Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney apologized to fans on Sunday after a critical miscue in KC’s win against the Denver Broncos. In the second quarter, Toney fumbled a punt return that gave the Broncos excellent field position. On the very next play after the fumble, Russell Wilson...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
atozsports.com
Cowboys make smart decision ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys fully expect linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to be ready for the playoffs after sustaining an injury during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. But the linebacker isn’t planning on playing in the regular season finale, via Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys defender described the decision as a way to get him extra time to rest.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player that was a 4-star recruit expected to enter transfer portal
According to a report from Football Scoop’s John Brice, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Merrill is a former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN who signed with Tennessee during the 2021 recruiting cycle. The talented wide receiver was buried...
atozsports.com
Where Pro Football Focus predicts Hendon Hooker will be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of the best seasons of any college football player in 2022. Hooker, who should’ve been a Heisman finalist, passed for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 430 yards and five touchdowns. Despite those...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols early enrollee explains what it was like to practice with team during bowl prep
The Tennessee Vols had 15 2023 recruits enroll early last month which meant those players were able to participate in UT’s Orange Bowl prep. 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, one of the players who participated in Tennessee’s bowl game prep, spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong this week at the All-American Bowl about what it was like to participate in those practices.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off the ultimate troll on Dabo Swinney after Clemson’s loss in Orange Bowl
A Tennessee Vols fan pulled off the ultimate troll this week on Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. After the Vols’ 31-14 win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, a Vols fan named Will had $100 worth of burgers sent to the Tigers’ football facility in South Carolina.
