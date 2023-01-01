ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Tennessee Vols lose Nashville native to NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost an in-state player to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Offensive tackle William Parker, a Nashville native, has entered the portal according to On3 Sports. Parker is a former three-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2021 recruiting cycle (he signed before Jeremy Pruitt...
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Chiefs player apologizes after win against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney apologized to fans on Sunday after a critical miscue in KC’s win against the Denver Broncos. In the second quarter, Toney fumbled a punt return that gave the Broncos excellent field position. On the very next play after the fumble, Russell Wilson...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Cowboys make smart decision ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys fully expect linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to be ready for the playoffs after sustaining an injury during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. But the linebacker isn’t planning on playing in the regular season finale, via Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys defender described the decision as a way to get him extra time to rest.
Tennessee Vols early enrollee explains what it was like to practice with team during bowl prep

The Tennessee Vols had 15 2023 recruits enroll early last month which meant those players were able to participate in UT’s Orange Bowl prep. 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, one of the players who participated in Tennessee’s bowl game prep, spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong this week at the All-American Bowl about what it was like to participate in those practices.
