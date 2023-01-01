A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO