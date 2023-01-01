Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women claim first ranked win in 4 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have arrived. Shauna Green claimed her biggest win so far in her first year as Illinois’ head coach in a bonkers 90-86 upset over No. 12 at State Farm Center on New Year’s Day. The victory is Illinois’ first over a ranked...
Daily Iowan
Comeback effort not enough as Iowa women’s basketball takes first Big Ten loss at Illinois
Illinois handed No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball a 90-86 loss on Sunday — their first of the Big Ten season. Going into the game, Iowa had won seven straight games against Illinois. The Hawkeyes looked like they were poised to continue that streak at State Farm Center in...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
fox32chicago.com
Storms sparked at least 6 Illinois tornadoes Tuesday: Weather Service
CHICAGO - Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said 29-year-old Devonna Walker was suffering from a stab wound. She...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
cbs2iowa.com
Independence Police investigate suspicious incident at Wal-Mart
Independence — Thursday evening, the Independence Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating an incident involving a child. Police say the department was notified of a suspicious incident involving a child at Wal-Mart Thursday afternoon. An Independence PD officer is investigating the allegation. Updates will be released as it...
25newsnow.com
Victim speaks out after co-worker allegedly tried to kill her at Kappa Men’s Club
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Attacked by a driver outside her workplace, a Peoria woman is putting the pieces back together with very little memory of what happened. The co-worker accused of running her over, is in jail for attempted murder. Morghan Babor, 24, remembers working at Kappa Men’s...
