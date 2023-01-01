ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women claim first ranked win in 4 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have arrived. Shauna Green claimed her biggest win so far in her first year as Illinois’ head coach in a bonkers 90-86 upset over No. 12 at State Farm Center on New Year’s Day. The victory is Illinois’ first over a ranked...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Storms sparked at least 6 Illinois tornadoes Tuesday: Weather Service

CHICAGO - Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said 29-year-old Devonna Walker was suffering from a stab wound. She...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Canton police searching for home invasion killer

CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
CANTON, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Independence Police investigate suspicious incident at Wal-Mart

Independence — Thursday evening, the Independence Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating an incident involving a child. Police say the department was notified of a suspicious incident involving a child at Wal-Mart Thursday afternoon. An Independence PD officer is investigating the allegation. Updates will be released as it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy