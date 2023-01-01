ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Paterson.

The St. Mary's High School basketball team will have a game with Hackensack High School on January 01, 2023, 07:30:00.

St. Mary's High School
Hackensack High School
January 01, 2023
07:30:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMPOFF

The Gill-St. Bernard'S School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph Regional High School on January 01, 2023, 09:00:00.

Gill-St. Bernard'S School
St. Joseph Regional High School
January 01, 2023
09:00:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMPOFF

The Hudson Catholic Regional High School basketball team will have a game with Ramapo High School on January 01, 2023, 15:00:00.

Hudson Catholic Regional High School
Ramapo High School
January 01, 2023
15:00:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMP OFF

The Immaculate Conception High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Peter's Prep on January 01, 2023, 13:30:00.

Immaculate Conception High School
Saint Peter's Prep
January 01, 2023
13:30:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMP OFF

The John F Kennedy Educational Complex High School basketball team will have a game with Paterson Arts and Science Charter School on January 01, 2023, 12:00:00.

John F Kennedy Educational Complex High School
Paterson Arts and Science Charter School
January 01, 2023
12:00:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMPOFF

The DePaul Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Teaneck High School on January 01, 2023, 10:30:00.

DePaul Catholic High School
Teaneck High School
January 01, 2023
10:30:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMPOFF

NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap

Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Payne Tech defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap

Robert Foster tallied 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds to propel Payne Tech over North Star Academy 63-57 in Newark. Payne Tech (5-2) jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting an eight-point lead at halftime. Payne Tech took an 11-point lead at the end of the third before holding off North Star Academy’s fourth-quarter attack as it outscored it 24-19.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
247Sports

Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment

THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New police officers sworn in across North Hudson

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco and Public Safety Commissioner Allen Pascual administered the oath to six police officers at a ceremony inside the Town Hall municipal chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new officers include Brooke Bargiel; David Corbisiero Jr.; Jose Figueroa; Alexander Lambros; Yosseline Marquez; and Majd Siyam. They...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson opens 1st playground for kids with special needs

PATERSON, N.J. -- A new park in Paterson is dedicated to the memory of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Mayor Andre Sayegh and others cut the ribbon on the Roberto Clemente Playground, the city's first inclusive playground for children with special needs, on Friday. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's death in 1972. Clemente, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rice while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

UCC, city of Newark serve up holiday cheer at Shop With a Hero event

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and the city of Newark made more than 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual Shop With a Hero event. The program, held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center

It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
CLIFTON, NJ
