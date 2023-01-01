Paterson, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Paterson.
The St. Mary's High School basketball team will have a game with Hackensack High School on January 01, 2023, 07:30:00.
The Gill-St. Bernard'S School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph Regional High School on January 01, 2023, 09:00:00.
The Hudson Catholic Regional High School basketball team will have a game with Ramapo High School on January 01, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Immaculate Conception High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Peter's Prep on January 01, 2023, 13:30:00.
The John F Kennedy Educational Complex High School basketball team will have a game with Paterson Arts and Science Charter School on January 01, 2023, 12:00:00.
The DePaul Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Teaneck High School on January 01, 2023, 10:30:00.
