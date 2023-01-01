ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Penn State aims to extend win streak at Michigan

Led by dynamic guard Jalen Pickett, Penn State is emerging as a potential contender in the Big Ten. The surging Nittany Lions aim for their sixth straight victory on Wednesday when they visit Michigan in Big Ten action at Ann Arbor, Mich. The Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) began...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan State building momentum going into Michigan matchup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Tom Izzo punched the air with his right fist, shouted words of encouragement to his team and crouched as if he was getting into a defensive stance on the sideline. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was fired up, in a good way, about how Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
Defensive-minded Nebraska takes on Michigan State

A good start to 2023 is at the top of the New Year’s resolution list for Nebraska and Michigan State when the teams meet in a Big Ten game on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich. Nebraska (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) enters the game off an impressive 66-50 home...
LINCOLN, NE
No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU

The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars’ ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the clearest indicator of how a season of promise will unfold. The Cougars’ next obstacle is a Thursday home game against SMU in American Athletic Conference action. Houston overcame...
HOUSTON, TX
Ayers has 24 as Bowling Green defeats Eastern Michigan 91-65

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Leon Ayers III had 24 points in Bowling Green’s 91-65 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. Ayers was 10 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (7-7). Chandler Turner scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Rashaun Agee recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.
YPSILANTI, MI

