New Bedford, MA

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for possession of cocaine, depressant drug in Derby Line

DERBY LINE — A 25-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Derby Line yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a man who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug.
DERBY, VT
ABC6.com

Suspect in deadly Attleboro fire faces judge

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect wanted in connection to the death and robbery of an 80-year-old woman faced a judge Tuesday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Adam Rollins, was arrested in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1. Rollins is currently facing...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury

At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Charges against man arrested during abortion rally dismissed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man arrested during an abortion protest in Rhode Island last summer, according to court records and the man’s lawyer. Nicholas Morrell, 31, of Warwick, was arrested during a protest at the State House on June 25 held in...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 
ATTLEBORO, MA

