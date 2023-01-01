Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for possession of cocaine, depressant drug in Derby Line
DERBY LINE — A 25-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Derby Line yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a man who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug.
ABC6.com
Suspect in deadly Attleboro fire faces judge
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect wanted in connection to the death and robbery of an 80-year-old woman faced a judge Tuesday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Adam Rollins, was arrested in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1. Rollins is currently facing...
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man to be tried in connection to burglary, fire, death investigation
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect in connection to the death and robbery of Judith Henriques is being tried. 42-year-old Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth, on the afternoon of Jan. 1. He is currently facing a charge of burglary with assault. According to...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered by Providence police
Police said the vehicle was stolen Monday night after it was left running outside a store on Pocasset Avenue.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts repeat convicted felon indicted on drug and firearm charges while on supervised release
BOSTON – A repeat convicted felon has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing a firearm, multiple rounds of ammunition and fentanyl intended for distribution while on federal supervised release. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 32-year-old Francisco Gabriel Diaz was indicted on one count...
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
whdh.com
Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
Bristol Community College investigates suspected ransomware hack
Bristol Community College (BCC) is actively investigating a "ransomware encryption" incident.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol Country sobriety checkpoint to further educate the motoring public, scheduled
Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County between Saturday, January 7, 2023 into Sunday, January 8, 2023. The purpose is to further educate the motoring...
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
Kevin Lennon pleads guilty to $180K vending machine fraud scheme
A Taunton man pleaded guilty for his role in a vending machine scheme that defrauded third-party buyers of vending routes out of more than $180,000, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. Kevin Lennon, 54, of Taunton pleaded guilty last month in Bristol Superior Court to three counts of larceny and two...
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
whatsupnewp.com
Charges against man arrested during abortion rally dismissed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man arrested during an abortion protest in Rhode Island last summer, according to court records and the man’s lawyer. Nicholas Morrell, 31, of Warwick, was arrested during a protest at the State House on June 25 held in...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
