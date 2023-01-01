ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Rutgers Prep School basketball team will have a game with Bergen Catholic High School on January 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Rutgers Prep School
Bergen Catholic High School
January 01, 2023
16:30:00
NEW YEAR'S JUMPOFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Payne Tech defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap

Robert Foster tallied 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds to propel Payne Tech over North Star Academy 63-57 in Newark. Payne Tech (5-2) jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting an eight-point lead at halftime. Payne Tech took an 11-point lead at the end of the third before holding off North Star Academy’s fourth-quarter attack as it outscored it 24-19.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. credit union reopens student-run bank at H.S.

North Jersey Federal Credit Union has reopened its student-run bank branch, The Castle 2.0., at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson after it had been closed for nearly three years. “The holidays are a perfect time to open The Castle 2.0 as a way to reinforce our students’ financial...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Riedl hangs up her teaching hat at Berkeley School in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Karen Riedl, a special education inclusion kindergarten teacher at Berkeley Elementary School, has retired. Her final day was Dec. 23. Riedl grew up in Rutherford and attended St. Mary High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, both in her hometown. She received her special education certification from Bloomfield College. Her desire to pursue teaching was nurtured by another educator.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

UCC, city of Newark serve up holiday cheer at Shop With a Hero event

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and the city of Newark made more than 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual Shop With a Hero event. The program, held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
NEWARK, NJ
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center

Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city

Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
GARFIELD, NJ
PIX11

2 bodies recovered in search for New Jersey ice fishermen

KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two men believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir say two bodies have now been recovered. Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that a 76-year-old Passaic man and a 64-year-old Clifton man had […]
KINNELON, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy