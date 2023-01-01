Paterson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO