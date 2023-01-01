Read full article on original website
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Shocked by Game's Latest Award
Cyberpunk 2077 just won another award this week, and while some of its players say the game and its developer CD Projekt Red deserved the win, others aren't quite able to get their heads around it. The award in question was the Labor of Love honor given out as part of the 2022 Steam Awards, an award which essentially is meant to be given to the game that's received continued support and improvements after its release. That's not to say that Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't gotten exactly that since it has gotten several updates since launch, but when looking at the other games that were in contention for the award, many aren't quite sure how Cyberpunk 2077 won.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Games to look forward to in 2023
These are some of the game releases we are impatiently waiting for this year.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Teased by Analyst
A notable video game industry analyst has teased when Nintendo might opt to release Switch 2. While there's no guarantee whatsoever that Nintendo's next console will formally be an expanded version of the Switch, the hardware's ongoing popularity in recent years makes it seem like this is the direction that Nintendo will go in. Sadly, despite excitement from a number of fans about seeing what Switch 2 could have in store, it seems like Nintendo might not opt to reveal its new console in 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Anonymous Twitter Account Releases Spy Footage Of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
The working style of WWE has undergone a major shift ever since the regime of Triple H and his cohorts took over. The new management has produced exciting content until now, however, it seems that an unknown person is secretly luring into the shadows to capture secret information about the company.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
ComicBook
Konami Teasing 2023 Announcements for "Familiar Series"
Konami owns some of the most beloved franchises in all of gaming, but the company has put a much smaller focus on that part of its business over the last few years. In 2022, that seemed to change quite a bit, as Silent Hill saw several new games announced. In a New Year's greeting published by Famitsu, Konami hinted that there could be much more to come in 2023. The greeting mentions that new announcements are coming this year, and they will relate to "familiar series," though Konami did not explicitly mention which ones.
game-news24.com
Bethesda confirms the release date for Starfield
Starfield was supposed to be one of last year’s biggest video games, until it was not. The first new IP of Bethesda Softworks in decades has been delayed to this year to give a lot of time to the development team for the best it can be polishing. But with expectations high that Starfield will deliver on expectations, fans are not quite pleased with it, knowing when exactly it will be out. What we know is that the release will soon hit the door of the year, which will only help when it’s released, will at all help. It seems like that the official support page of the game that is going live might sound like a move to Starfield.
The Verge
Microsoft claims it has no idea when Call of Duty came out
One year ago this month, Microsoft announced it would spend $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, highlighting how it would get “iconic franchises” including Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush for that fee. But now that gamers and regulators are worrying Microsoft might keep Call of Duty from appearing on Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s lawyers are suddenly pretending they have no idea why Call of Duty is special.
game-news24.com
Playstation 5 wv-109156-2 & 0x00000023 errors troubling a lot of users, but there are some problems with that
PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. People sometimes have problems finding a pc at an expensive price due to the high demand for consoles. That said, some owners of the PlayStation 5 have been experiencing some wv-109156-2 and 0x00000023 errors while trying to play their games. Our workarounds are very good for you.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Popular MMO Just $0.99
Another of Steam's big sales has dropped the price of a hit MMORPG down to the point that it's practically free and only costs less than a dollar. The game in question, Black Desert, has been out for a couple of years now, but considering how it's an MMO, there's plenty to do thanks to continued updates big and small. It usually goes for $9.99, but during this limited-time Steam Sale, it's only $0.99 for the next couple of days.
