Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach crash sends 6 to hospital on New Year's Eve

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

A Facebook post from the department said it happened around 5:05 p.m. on Kempsville Road.

The post said six people were taken to the hospital, including two who had been trapped. There were no further details about the severity of their injuries.

An ambulance from the City of Chesapeake also responded to help take patients to the hospital.

There were no details about what may have caused the crash. The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating.

Comments / 4

Mtn.1
3d ago

no doubt speed alcohol drugs or distraction is at the cause of the crash..it doesn't take a rocket science to come to a conclusion on this.

Reply
4
 

WTKR News 3

