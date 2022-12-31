ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Chargers activate linebacker Joey Bosa from injured reserve

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Linebacker Joey Bosa has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

To make room for Bosa, the Chargers waived running back Sony Michel.

Bosa returned to practice Thursday. He missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years.

Coach Brandon Staley did not say Friday how many snaps Bosa would play against the Rams. The Chargers (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot, but could still be in position to earn the fifth seed if they win their final two games.

The Chargers also announced they have elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Vibe

Zion Williamson Sidelined With Right Hamstring Injury

Zion Williamson’s dominant comeback season has hit a skid, as the superstar New Orleans Pelicans forward has been sidelined by a right hamstring strain. The non-contact injury, which occurred during the third quarter of the Pelicans’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night (Jan. 2), is expected to keep Williamson out of the lineup for at least three weeks.More from VIBE.comStephen Jackson Threatens To Slap Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin TweetDerrick Rose Suffers Another Season-Ending Knee InjuryHe's Back: Paul George Returns To The Court After Career-Threatening Injury The explosive rim-rattler had just secured a defensive rebound and was...
ARIZONA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy