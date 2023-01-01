ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2eO7_0jzwBbo700

The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III was participating in Pat McAfee’s alternate broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday when he stepped aside during a live shot to take a phone call.

Fellow analyst Cole Cubelic was in the middle of a thought during the live shot when he looked over at Griffin jokingly and asked “What are you doing? We’re in the middle of the game!”

Griffin responded with “I’m sorry guys, I’ve gotta go!”

After Griffin said something off the microphone, the trio of analysts on the field started jumping around excitedly for the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Griffin was then seen sprinting off the field in his suit.

So why all of the commotion?

It turns out Griffin’s wife was going into labor.

What a moment.

Meanwhile on the field, TCU won the Fiesta Bowl to snag its spot in the College Football Playoff championship game after beating Michigan, 51-45.

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

