Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again
Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
WIBW
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
WIBW
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
WIBW
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Longtime KC anchorman aims to be 'steward' of new congressional office
Mark Alford, who spent more than 20 years as a television anchor in Kansas City, will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
