San Antonio- Drunk driving continues to be a problem in the Alamo city and it is still the number one cause of death on our roadways. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, they arrested 8 people over the holiday weekend, but the magistrate's office which oversees Bexar county and the surrounding communities arrested 81 people starting from Friday to Sunday. This is the break down of arrests starting from Friday December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023: 50 people arrested for driving while intoxicated for the first time, 7 people arrested while driving intoxicated with an open can, 7 people arrested for their second offense of driving under the influence, 6 people arrested for their third offense of driving under the influence, 7 people arrested for driving while under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, 2 people arrested for intoxicated assault, and 2 people arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 years of age. Drivers with a DUI on their record should expect to pay far higher insurance rates. According to a local auto insurance expert, in some states they might pay 30% more while in other states they could face premiums twice as high as before they were convicted of a DUI.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO