Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
DUI Numbers for Bexar County
San Antonio- Drunk driving continues to be a problem in the Alamo city and it is still the number one cause of death on our roadways. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, they arrested 8 people over the holiday weekend, but the magistrate's office which oversees Bexar county and the surrounding communities arrested 81 people starting from Friday to Sunday. This is the break down of arrests starting from Friday December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023: 50 people arrested for driving while intoxicated for the first time, 7 people arrested while driving intoxicated with an open can, 7 people arrested for their second offense of driving under the influence, 6 people arrested for their third offense of driving under the influence, 7 people arrested for driving while under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, 2 people arrested for intoxicated assault, and 2 people arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 years of age. Drivers with a DUI on their record should expect to pay far higher insurance rates. According to a local auto insurance expert, in some states they might pay 30% more while in other states they could face premiums twice as high as before they were convicted of a DUI.
Caught on camera: Officers acted fast to stop trash fire from spreading to house
ELMENDORF, Texas - New police body camera video showed police officers acting fast after a trash fire was threatening a residence in Elmendorf. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a trash fire at the 7500 block of Homewood Lane. The chief said that the family had...
Firefighters cut driver from car after he smashed into Loop 410 barrier wall
SAN ANTONIO – A man is lucky to be alive today after a highspeed crash into a highway barrier wall. It happened along Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side just before midnight Tuesday. The man was trapped in the car after slamming into the wall along...
Man arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship. According to an arrest warrant, Abraham Acosta called his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter a spoiled brat. The woman said she wanted to break up, and that's when...
Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery
SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
Man walks into frontage road traffic and gets hit by a car
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on the Northeast Side. It happened along I-35 near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 Monday night. Police tell us a man in his 50s walked into traffic and was hit by the driver of a small car. The driver did stop to help, and witnesses who live in the area and heard the incident also helped administer first aid.
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
Ben Crump calls out the authorities to release video of deadly inmate shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is calling on the Hays County Sheriff's Office to release video of the shooting that left Joshua Leon Wright dead. Court records show Wright was in jail on multiple charges, including failure to appear and evading arrest. Last month, he was taken...
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
San Antonio Hospital welcome first baby born with gifts
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the first baby born in San Antonio at North Central Baptist Hospital. Born just 2 seconds after midnight, baby Avery Rose was showered with gifts as part of the 23rd San Antonio’s baby new year’s gift package. The New Year’s Baby gift package...
San Antonio baby born without skin celebrates 4th birthday
HOUSTON - Four years ago, we told you the incredible and heartbreaking story of Baby Ja'bari Grey - the little baby born here in San Antonio with much of his skin missing. He was given little chance to survive, but he has and he just celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday.
Flames burn through roof of Shell gas station on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A large fire burned through the roof of a Shell Gas Station on New Year's Day. The fire occurred around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, on Randolph Boulevard towards the Northeast Side of town. According to officials, the fire started in the back of the Shell Gas Station....
San Antonio Food Bank seeks volunteers to help serve community
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank is looking for volunteers. The food bank says 100 volunteers are still needed for their food distribution taking place January 6, at the Gustafson Stadium located at 7001 Culebra Rd. The food distribution will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers...
Egg prices are skyrocketing. Experts say bird flu is partly to blame.
Eggs are traditionally known as the cheapest protein option at the grocery store.... but not anymore. Egg prices are up almost 50-percent over last year, according to the consumer price index. That's more than any other item in the grocery category. "The prices have gone up, but I guess that’s...
A new era of leadership for Bexar County
The New Year brought in a new era for Bexar County. A courthouse "fixture" as some would say, Peter Sakai, was sworn in on Sunday, January 1 as the new Bexar County Judge. "Let's make our community a better place to live, work and play," says Sakai in his first speech as Bexar County Judge, a pledge to all residents of Bexar County that he promises to create a stronger community. A community focused on family.
