Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO