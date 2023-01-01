Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Chef Michael Symon filming season 2 of ‘BBQ USA’ in Cleveland
Chef Michael Symon, a Cleveland native, is going back to his roots in the second season of The Food Network's "BBQ USA."
WLKY.com
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Male High School principal has died. That announcement of Ted Boehm's death came from the high school's alumni Facebook page on Saturday. Boehm was principal of Male High School from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school heightening security after child leaves playground with adult
AUSTIN, Ind. — A southern Indiana elementary school is increasing security after a child left the playground with an adult on Monday. Bev Turner, principal of Austin Elementary School, sent out a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, she said that a woman came onto the...
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
leoweekly.com
West End Businesses Hurt By Fire And Car Crash Announce Fundraisers
Hip Hop Sweet Shop, a hip-hop-themed bakery, and Black Market, a community grocery store, and Fire & Desire, a soul food restaurant, recently announced fundraisers to help rebuild after devastating incidents hurt their businesses in late December. Hip Hop Sweet Shop was part of a strip mall on West Jefferson...
case.edu
CWRU community mourns faculty member Christine Cano
Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.
WLKY.com
150 churches gather together for Interdenominational Ministries Coalition annual meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150 churches make up the Interdenominational Ministries Coalition, and many of those church leaders gathered together on Monday. The group celebrated the goals set forth for the new year and honored those community members who reached outstanding goals in 2022. "Each year carries a...
WLKY.com
UofL Health nurses helping to design patient rooms at new downtown tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nurses at UofL Health are getting a chance to care for patients before they get to the hospital. UofL Health is building a new seven-story tower downtown that will include 360 private rooms. Nurse groups are getting the chance to provide feedback to the architects about...
WLKY.com
Prepping With Peppers opens first meal prep storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville meal prep service is opening its first storefront in Jeffersontown. Prepping With Peppers is on Blankenbaker Parkway, offering convenient and nutritious meals. Amber Peppers Jones started the business seven years ago after friends and family started asking her to prep for them. Now, her...
Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
WLKY.com
Woman charged with kidnapping young girl from Indiana school playground
A woman has been arrested for kidnapping after entering a southern Indiana school playground and leaving with a child, according to court documents. The kidnapping happened on Monday at Austin Elementary in Scott County while second graders were out at recess. "It's just a shame that a person would do...
uoflcardgame.com
Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?
Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
WLKY.com
2 longtime foster pups rescued from eastern Kentucky floods finally find a home – together
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLKY and WKYT) — A lot of people were displaced after floods rocked eastern Kentucky several months ago, but so were a lot of pets. Two in particular have spent those months together at shelters and being fostered, most recently in the Lexington area. According to WKYT,...
WLKY.com
UofL basketball turning the page entering 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a tough start to the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team is hoping the new calendar year is a new slate. "Start of 2023, new calendar year," said UofL assistant coach Nolan Smith. "We have to start with a fresh start." The Cards...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
WLKY.com
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
footballscoop.com
Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach
Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal back home. Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens is set to take the same job at Louisville, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Owens recently completed his first season on Clay Helton's new Statesboro staff. Prior to that,...
Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
