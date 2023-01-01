ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Former Male High School principal dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Male High School principal has died. That announcement of Ted Boehm's death came from the high school's alumni Facebook page on Saturday. Boehm was principal of Male High School from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE 15

Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

West End Businesses Hurt By Fire And Car Crash Announce Fundraisers

Hip Hop Sweet Shop, a hip-hop-themed bakery, and Black Market, a community grocery store, and Fire & Desire, a soul food restaurant, recently announced fundraisers to help rebuild after devastating incidents hurt their businesses in late December. Hip Hop Sweet Shop was part of a strip mall on West Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
case.edu

CWRU community mourns faculty member Christine Cano

Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLKY.com

Prepping With Peppers opens first meal prep storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville meal prep service is opening its first storefront in Jeffersontown. Prepping With Peppers is on Blankenbaker Parkway, offering convenient and nutritious meals. Amber Peppers Jones started the business seven years ago after friends and family started asking her to prep for them. Now, her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cleveland.com

Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
uoflcardgame.com

Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?

Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL basketball turning the page entering 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a tough start to the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team is hoping the new calendar year is a new slate. "Start of 2023, new calendar year," said UofL assistant coach Nolan Smith. "We have to start with a fresh start." The Cards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
SHIVELY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy