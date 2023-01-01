ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

American Airlines Ground Worker Reportedly Killed in Horrific Accident After Being Sucked Into Jet Engine

By Mateusz Maszczynski
 3 days ago
Michael Petrov
3d ago

Horrible for the worker and his family. Perhaps even worse for the unfortunate mechanic tasked with tearing that engine down.

The Associated Press

NTSB: Airline worker pulled into engine in fatal accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An airline ground crew worker was pulled into the engine of a plane during a fatal accident at an Alabama airport, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board released the additional information about the Saturday accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that claimed the life of an employee for a subsidiary of American Airlines.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement. The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.
MONTGOMERY, AL
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines ground crew member killed at Alabama airport

(NewsNation) — New details reveal that an airline employee who was killed on New Year’s Eve at Montgomery Regional Airport was sucked into the plane’s engine while it was parked. The worker was reportedly on the ramp of the parked regional carrier flight — which had just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
