ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — City police officers seen on video removing “Justice for Jayland” signs from a utility pole “violated no policy, procedure, or law,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.

Terry Riddle spent the last days before his death putting up about 300 signs around the city drawing attention to the police shooting of Jayland Walker in June. But their placement went against city code, which forbids posting signs or notices on tree lawns, medians, expressway fencing, utility and traffic poles and other public fixtures.

Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser

Mylett, in his Friday statement, said the department reviewed the incident and determined an officer did remove the sign as reported, but that there was no wrongdoing.

“However, we recognize the impact this incident has had on our community, and it prompted numerous productive discussions within the police department about the expectations for our officers as they interact with the community we serve,” Mylett wrote.

Mylett’s statement does not specify what other actions may be taken in the matter. The department declined media interviews on the statement.

Riddle’s daughter Autumn, who captured the footage in question, spoke to FOX 8 in November, after filing a formal complaint to the department.

“We thought the signs were being removed by kids in the neighborhood…people who wanted to start drama,” she said. “To know that he spent his last days coming out and putting up the posters just to have them come out and tear them down for no reason at all is just kind of petty. I think its petty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329B20_0jzwAFgs00
WJW photo

Officers shot the 25-year-old Walker 46 times following a pursuit during which they claimed Walker fired a gun out of a vehicle. He later got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Investigators later determined Walker left a gun and a loaded magazine in the vehicle.

A state investigation of the shooting continues.

Attorney Bobby DiCello, who represents Walker’s family, accused Akron police of censoring free speech when he spoke to FOX 8 in November.

“The officers who took down those signs should not be officers because they are taking personally the First Amendment rights of folks who have seen the death of Jayland Walker or know his death and they’re stepping on those rights,” he said.

Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster

Read the police department’s full statement below:

In recent weeks, Chief Mylett became aware of a video posted on social media showing an Akron Police officer holding what was reported to be a ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign while a second officer was with him. The person narrating the video said the officers removed the sign from a utility pole. After watching this video, Chief Mylett immediately called for a review of the incident.

While supervisors worked diligently to unearth the facts, numerous internal and external conversations were had about what is legal, what is policy, and ultimately what are the expectations of our community.

A thorough review was conducted, and it was determined that an officer did remove the sign from the pole as reported. Ultimately, the involved officers violated no policy, procedure, or law. However, we recognize the impact this incident has had on our community, and it prompted numerous productive discussions within the police department about the expectations for our officers as they interact with the community we serve.

We are steadfast in our commitment to building stronger relationships with our community, and we each have a vital role to play in this endeavor. For months, efforts to create a more open dialogue have been ongoing. We remain committed to working with the community and other stakeholders to achieve this and many other objectives. The members of the Akron Police Department will continue to work tirelessly with the citizens of Akron to achieve the common goal of a safer city for everyone. As we move forward, solidifying these partnerships is critical as we strive to enhance public safety and earn the community’s trust.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 14

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Leroy I have had the police tell my mother in law to take down her yard sale signs nailed to poles. So this is nothing special and it happens to others who have put up signs. Look this kid was messed up and did thinks to the cops you don’t do white, black or yellow. It is hard enough to protect the city as it is but when someone who had a gun used it in a pursuit you have to expect the worst. This kid just wanted to commit suicide due to things in his life and he forced the cops into doing it for him. It is sad that no one before this happened could not get him help. The police have lives and families and no wish for suicide or to help someone with this wish. He had a choice and he made it. The police in cases like this can’t ask them what is wrong if they act like they are pulling a weapon. This is a sad case as he lost his life and the police have to live with the fact they took a life. There is no joy for anyone just grief.

Reply(2)
15
LeRoy Vinson
3d ago

while it is against city code, if the officer is going to enforce the code, he must not do so selectively. I am sure he has witnessed those gaudy we buy houses signs on poles all over town a has yet to remove even one. the police chief return the officers that fired forty some bullets into Joyland Walker due to a manpower shortage. Surely selectively removing signs from telephone poles is not an effective use of manpower. It definitely did nothing to show good will towards a community that is still reeling from what many consider an execution. The mayor wisely chose not to run for re election and he should take this police chief, deputy mayor Somerville, Lt. Miller and Phil Young with him.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Bodenschatz has been arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

83K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy