Deandre Glover
2d ago
people that really watch football no by all means it was not an upset smh. both CFP semis was good Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 an TCU beat Michigan 51 -45....not an upset smh that's called a good as game
Gary Allen
3d ago
They BEAT MICHIGAN And the Refs. Even the guys calling the game were for MICHIGAN.. way to go TCU.
Wesley Mouser
3d ago
Is it really an upset, if the losing team is over rated.
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
