The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs look to become the first program in a decade to win back-to-back national titles when they square off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The last program to win consecutive national championships was Alabama in 2011-12. Just two other programs since 1980 – USC (2003-04) and Nebraska (1994-95) – have successfully won two straight titles. On Monday, Georgia (14-0) looks to join that club. To do so, the Bulldogs will have to knock off TCU (13-1), which is trying to win the program's first national championship since 1938. The Horned Frogs are riding high after knocking off Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO