Isolated severe storms possible today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thankfully we did not see too much fog to start the day today, thanks to winds increasing out of the southeast. Isolated pop-up showers remain possible throughout the morning hours with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. There is higher confidence in...
Foggy and warm, wet weather returns
Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Foggy conditions will last until the mid-morning hours at least for the area Monday. Coastal areas could have issues with the fog holding on much as Sunday did. Rain chances return on Tuesday but the latest models have trended drier for the day on Tuesday it might just be some Isolated showers and storm that sneak in late on Tuesday. Wednesday the front will be sitting on top of us and we should have plenty of lift for showers and storms to be around. While the threat of severe weather will not be high on either Tuesday or Wednesday there is enough of a risk to pay attention to the weather on both days. Right now the risk for severe storms looks to be limited at best. As we move into Thursday we will bring with it dry conditions and cooler weather. Inland areas will have the threat of frost starting Friday morning and likely holding onto that through the weekend.
Showers and storms will move through the Panhandle ahead of cooler weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – In the last few days, the Florida Panhandle has recorded large formations of fog. For Monday night and Tuesday morning, that pattern will continue. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Monday afternoon and will expire Tuesday at 9 a.m. In addition to the advisory issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, and Franklin Counties, a Marine Dense Fog Advisory is also stretched across the entire Panhandle shoreline.
Playground coming to Forest Park neighborhood
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park. Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades. Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could […]
Hundreds of athletes ring in the new year in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Publix Sports Park hosted the annual ‘New Year’s Baseball Fest’ where 113 teams from 33 states competed. The fest started on December 27 and finished on New Year’s Day. The athletes were able to celebrate the holiday in Panama City Beach and even watch the beach ball drop. Publix […]
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley family is starting off the new year with pretty much the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. “I can’t believe it, said Maria Reed, the homeowner. “To let me see the phone call and that was a live phone call and then what a see was the house with the flame all the way up in the ceiling I mean the roof.”
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
A playground is being built at Sudduth Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are adding the finishing touches to a park destroyed by Hurricane Michael. Quality of Life workers began building a playground at Sudduth Park Tuesday, adjacent to the baseball fields in the Cove. Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma expects the playground to be finished by this weekend. […]
Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more
With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
Most dangerous days for driving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
Residents can soon use Glenwood Community Center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still unable to use the community center. The building was initially damaged in the storm. After it was repaired former Community Redevelopment Agency Director Michael Johnson signed a contract with United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program to use […]
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. According to WCSO, deputies responded to a call in reference to a possible domestic shooting on Tiger Trail. Officials say they arrived to a residence where a husband and wife reside, and determined the wife shot and killed her husband once on scene.
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
