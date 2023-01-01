Read full article on original website
Sam Gagner breaks late tie, Jets beat Flames 3-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola's point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night. “Just was able to get my backhand on it,” the 33-year-old Gagner said after his 1,002nd NHL game. “It was a great shot by Ville. He kept it low and allowed me to see it the whole way. It’s definitely a good feeling.”
Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — The new year's festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country's winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it's unclear when the next visitors will arrive. The small Balkan country of...
Brentford signs German winger Schade from Freiburg
LONDON (AP) — Brentford has signed German winger Kevin Schade, initially on loan but with a club-record fee to make the deal permanent, as the West London club seeks to build for the future after establishing itself in the English Premier League. Schade is a versatile 21-year-old known for...
Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won the first women’s World Cup race of 2023 on Wednesday to move within one victory of Lindsey’s Vonn record. Shiffrin dealt best with difficult course conditions to dominate a floodlit slalom and raise her career tally to 81 World Cup wins. She could match the best mark Thursday at another slalom on the same course.
3-time Olympic medalist Mahiedine Mekhissi retires
PARIS (AP) — Three-time Olympic medalist Mahiedine Mekhissi is ending his decorated career as a middle-distance runner, saying he no longer takes pleasure in training. Mekhissi, 37, announced his decision in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily published Wednesday.
Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at bringing defense spending at the required NATO goal of 2% of gross domestic product as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said the move would“ensure a stable and transparent financing of big...
