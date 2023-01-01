ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

wiproud.com

Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game

Seats to SoFi Stadium are going for over $1,000 as Georgia and TCU fans descend upon Los Angeles for the national championship. The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices. The College...
ATHENS, GA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Scammer Steals $12,000 From Chase Bank Customer in Dallas

A Dallas woman in her late 20s is trying to recover $12,000 that a scammer acting as a JPMorgan Chase Bank representative persuaded her to withdraw. The victim, Anna Kate, said the caller knew her security questions and answers, her last transaction, the last time she had visited an ATM and her account balance to the penny.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Larry Lease

18-year-old Suspect Wanted for Dallas' First Homicide of the Year

Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year.Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash. Dallas police are seeking an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the city's first homicide of the year. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff. Fox 4 reports that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Miguel Sereno, who is believed to have shot the victim following a fight and fled the scene before police arrived.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting

DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
