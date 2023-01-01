Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Longtime Lafayette bookstore And Books Too to close
Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. And let's get down to business. The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement and the closing of their store, which first opened nearly 37 years ago. The store will close when the all the merchandise is sold at...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 4, 2022
Here's a sampling of in-person events at various branches of the Livingston Parish Library. Visit www.mylpl.info to see more. 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5: World Traveler for ages 8-11 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch is a chance to learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Contact (225) 686-4140.
theadvocate.com
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
theadvocate.com
Judge rules against Livingston Parish moratorium on Air Products carbon capture project
A federal judge has ruled that Livingston Parish cannot enforce a moratorium preventing a global gas supply company from conducting seismic tests or building test wells in Lake Maurepas. Air Products, a global hydrogen manufacturing company, sued Livingston Parish’s government in October for adopting a 12-month moratorium on Class V...
theadvocate.com
This longtime Lafayette independent bookstore to close after 37 years
A longtime Lafayette book and comic book store will close. The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement after first opening nearly 37 years ago and will close the store when the all the merchandise is sold at the building at 3315 Johnston St., Marty Medlin said.
theadvocate.com
Hundreds hold candlelight ceremony for 2 Brusly High cheerleaders killed in police pursuit
Hundreds of the bereaved community gathered at Brusly High School's football field Monday night for a candlelight ceremony in remembrance of two students who died in a car crash Saturday, casualties of a police pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, an 11th-grader, and Caroline Gill, 16, a 10th-grader, both cheerleaders, died when...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
theadvocate.com
Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company
A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
theadvocate.com
4 things to watch in Lafayette Parish in 2023
The year 2022 drew to a close much like a season finale of your favorite series, with plot lines hanging, questions unanswered. Then there are the anticipated events that could bring big changes to Lafayette such as the fall 2023 election for mayor-president. As we bid farewell to 2022 and...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Brusly community holds vigil for Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill
The Brusly community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. The two high school students where killed in an accident when an Addis police officer ran a red light during a high-speed police chase. The two ladies where best friends who where members of the Brusly Cheerleading team. Also involved in the accident was Maggie's brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He is currently listed in critical condition.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 4, 2022
Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street. Women of all faiths are...
theadvocate.com
Woman's Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023 to Baton Rouge
Autumn Sanford made her entrance in the world less than 20 minutes into 2023. Autumn is the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in this year — and appears to be the first born in Baton Rouge. Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl at 12:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Soak in some nature, learn about King and more things to do this weekend
BREC's Frenchtown Road Conservation Area hosts "First Saturdays at Frenchtown" from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Activities will focus on connecting both nature lovers and nature novices alike with the inner workings of the site. Pre-registration required. $5. conservation@brec.org or (225) 218-4979. Learn about King. The "Heroes of African American...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The Green Wave managed to upstage even a 63-7 Tiger bowl win. Wow.
It’s been a long time since Tulane’s Green Wave has stolen the football limelight from its historic competitor up the river. The Cotton Bowl suddenly was the scene of a dramatic turnaround worthy of the best years of Green Wave football. We think the entire state of Louisiana was cheering on their come-from-behind win over USC.
theadvocate.com
Walker High senior publishes book 'The Brilliant Boss'
Ashton Koontz, senior at Walker High School and a 17-year-old social media influencer and model, released his first published book, “The Brilliant Boss.”. Koontz dives into lifestyle topics and provides places to journal and write to-do lists. Additionally, he launched his new podcast, “The Brilliant Boss.”. He said,...
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash during New Year's Eve police pursuit
The Addis police officer who fatally crashed into the vehicle of Brusly High students on Saturday afternoon, during a police pursuit, has been arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, officials said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge...
theadvocate.com
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported
A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
theadvocate.com
Man shot, in critical condition after altercation at BREC Sugarland Park, sheriff says
A man was shot Tuesday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a park on the outskirts of Baton Rouge, law enforcement officials say. The 3:32 p.m. shooting occurred at Sugarland Park, 4700 Sugarland Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Two vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting with the victim in one vehicle and the assailant in the other, Hicks said.
theadvocate.com
Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach
There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
Comments / 0