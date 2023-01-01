ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Longtime Lafayette bookstore And Books Too to close

Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. And let's get down to business. The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement and the closing of their store, which first opened nearly 37 years ago. The store will close when the all the merchandise is sold at...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Jan. 4, 2022

Here's a sampling of in-person events at various branches of the Livingston Parish Library. Visit www.mylpl.info to see more. 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5: World Traveler for ages 8-11 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch is a chance to learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Contact (225) 686-4140.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

This longtime Lafayette independent bookstore to close after 37 years

A longtime Lafayette book and comic book store will close. The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement after first opening nearly 37 years ago and will close the store when the all the merchandise is sold at the building at 3315 Johnston St., Marty Medlin said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company

A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

4 things to watch in Lafayette Parish in 2023

The year 2022 drew to a close much like a season finale of your favorite series, with plot lines hanging, questions unanswered. Then there are the anticipated events that could bring big changes to Lafayette such as the fall 2023 election for mayor-president. As we bid farewell to 2022 and...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Brusly community holds vigil for Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill

The Brusly community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. The two high school students where killed in an accident when an Addis police officer ran a red light during a high-speed police chase. The two ladies where best friends who where members of the Brusly Cheerleading team. Also involved in the accident was Maggie's brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He is currently listed in critical condition.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 4, 2022

Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street. Women of all faiths are...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman's Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023 to Baton Rouge

Autumn Sanford made her entrance in the world less than 20 minutes into 2023. Autumn is the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in this year — and appears to be the first born in Baton Rouge. Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl at 12:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Soak in some nature, learn about King and more things to do this weekend

BREC's Frenchtown Road Conservation Area hosts "First Saturdays at Frenchtown" from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Activities will focus on connecting both nature lovers and nature novices alike with the inner workings of the site. Pre-registration required. $5. conservation@brec.org or (225) 218-4979. Learn about King. The "Heroes of African American...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The Green Wave managed to upstage even a 63-7 Tiger bowl win. Wow.

It’s been a long time since Tulane’s Green Wave has stolen the football limelight from its historic competitor up the river. The Cotton Bowl suddenly was the scene of a dramatic turnaround worthy of the best years of Green Wave football. We think the entire state of Louisiana was cheering on their come-from-behind win over USC.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Walker High senior publishes book 'The Brilliant Boss'

Ashton Koontz, senior at Walker High School and a 17-year-old social media influencer and model, released his first published book, “The Brilliant Boss.”. Koontz dives into lifestyle topics and provides places to journal and write to-do lists. Additionally, he launched his new podcast, “The Brilliant Boss.”. He said,...
theadvocate.com

Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported

A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot, in critical condition after altercation at BREC Sugarland Park, sheriff says

A man was shot Tuesday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a park on the outskirts of Baton Rouge, law enforcement officials say. The 3:32 p.m. shooting occurred at Sugarland Park, 4700 Sugarland Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Two vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting with the victim in one vehicle and the assailant in the other, Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach

There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
LAFAYETTE, LA

