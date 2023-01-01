The Brusly community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. The two high school students where killed in an accident when an Addis police officer ran a red light during a high-speed police chase. The two ladies where best friends who where members of the Brusly Cheerleading team. Also involved in the accident was Maggie's brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He is currently listed in critical condition.

