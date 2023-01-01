Read full article on original website
By popular demand the Magic of Lights has been extended
This holiday season has been brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater was transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, a holiday-themed light display called the Magic of Lights. Due to the popularity, the light show which started on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and was due to end on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, has been extended until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
Jackson Free Press
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
wjsu.org
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
WLBT
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
WAPT
Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's water system continues to recover from the deep freeze over the Christmas holiday, but it could bea "day or two" before the citywide boil water notice is lifted. In the meantime, the city continues to distribute water to residents at sites around...
Community activist killed in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An elderly woman was killed in a Jackson house fire overnight. The fire happened at a home on Inwood Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim was identified as Ineva May-Pittman. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a statement about her passing on social […]
WAPT
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
WLBT
Friends remember the life and legacy of former WLBT Sports Anchor/Reporter Chuck Stinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A great loss for so many, including the WLBT family. Former sports anchor and reporter Chuck Stinson died Monday morning at his home in Madison after a long and courageous fight against HLH. We remember his humor, dedication to Mississippi Sports, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, and what was truly his heart, his family.
WLBT
Smith, Moses recognized with honorary street renamings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A late Hinds County district attorney and a late civil rights activist are being honored with two honorary street renamings in Jackson. On Tuesday, the city council approved the honorary renaming of Valley Street from John R. Lynch Street to Utica Avenue to Robert Shuler Smith Drive.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. The Queens Community @ Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m. Near Smilow Prep,...
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
Mississippi Civil Rights leader dies in tragic house fire
A Mississippi civil rights leader, who walked alongside Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, died in a tragic house fire on Tuesday. Ineva May Pittman, 88, was found dead by firefighters working to put on the fire in her house on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters say the house...
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
WAPT
'Great progress' made in Jackson's water recovery efforts, Henifin says
JACKSON, Miss. — "Great progress" was made overnight in the recovery of Jackson's water system, according to third-party administrator Ted Henifin. The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant maintained strong production and pushed additional water into the distribution system, which Henifin said made up for water losses during the hard freeze over the Christmas holiday and a citywide boil-water notice.
Bond set for man accused in Vicksburg hostage situation on Christmas Day
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for a hostage situation in Vicksburg on Christmas Day appeared in court on Wednesday, December 28. Police said Terren Carter, 41, was charged with kidnapping and possession of cocaine stemming from a standoff with police on First North Street on December 25, 2022. Carter appeared in […]
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
WLBT
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
