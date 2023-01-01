Read full article on original website
Jessica Harrell Kiefer
3d ago
So...a burglar who broke the law died while resisting arrest....show the family the footage and move on. I don't like making a hero from a criminal. Do good- get good. The body of Carter was just found....give them time to investigate. It takes a long time to get DNA from the lab. There's no need to March for these 2 cases. Let the law work.
Arlette Noice
3d ago
All lives matter we are all god’s children it should never be labeled by color period there’s good and bad in all race
Alvis Erby
3d ago
not trying to be racist or anything, but the worst thing to happen, would be to turn it into another George Floyd case, let experts do their job
Mississippi Civil Rights leader dies in tragic house fire
A Mississippi civil rights leader, who walked alongside Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, died in a tragic house fire on Tuesday. Ineva May Pittman, 88, was found dead by firefighters working to put on the fire in her house on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters say the house...
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
wjsu.org
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
WLBT
Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody after leading Capitol Police on “a brief foot pursuit.”. According to authorities, police approached “a suspicious vehicle” parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street on Monday. When officers approached the vehicle, they say the driver...
kicks96news.com
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
WLBT
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff hits milestone with 350th ‘Most Wanted’ arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual. JCSD deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.
WLBT
Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned. It happened in the 5000 block of...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring. According to Pine Belt News, the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there […]
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
kicks96news.com
Nabbed for Stealing in Lena after a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Persons
You’ve probably heard the phrase “If you see something, say something”. Two people in Lena did just that on New Year’s Eve when they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving a neighbor’s home on Hwy 13 near Piggtown Rd. Constable Goodman along with Leake Deputies detained...
WTOK-TV
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 30-year-old Jamiee Clayton was arrested in November 2022 for the murder of Kayla Williams. He spent over a month in jail. Clayton said his bond was initially set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $100,000. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot Aug. 27, 2022,...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
desotocountynews.com
MDOC inmate’s art wins three different contests In Simpson County
Photo: MDOC inmate Brian Dolan and Sheriff Paul Mullins display the artwork used as the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department’s Christmas parade float earlier this month. Dolan painted a replica of the Simpson County Courthouse as the main piece of art for the float. (Credit MDOC on Facebook) Credit:...
