Salem, OR

Train strikes unoccupied vehicle on tracks in Salem

By Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

A train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the railroad tracks near the Front and River streets NE intersection early Saturday morning, according to Salem Police.

Police say a caller at 4 a.m. reported the car on the railroad tracks. When officers responded to investigate, the vehicle was struck at a low speed by the train, police said.

Police said the train was significantly long, which required the closure of several intersections.

Investigators and technicians from Portland & Western Railroad examined the tracks before the train could continue. Streets near the scene were reopened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how the long the unoccupied vehicle had been on the tracks or why it was there.

