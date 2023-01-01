Michigan can’t hold up its end of Ohio State football rematch in national championship game

Read full article on original website
Knock Knock?
3d ago
Either did OSU. Michigan beat OSU back to back and is clearly the better TeamAlabama will finish ahead of OSU.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio State football’s JK Johnson, a part-time starter in 2022, enters transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — JK Johnson started five games for Ohio State football this past season, but his next game will come in a different uniform. Johnson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Cleveland.com confirmed the development, first reported by 247 Sports. Johnson, a redshirt freshman,...
Ohio State was plagued by offensive injuries all the way up to its final snap, leaving a feeling of what if: Stephen Means’ Observations
ATLANTA -- Three observations from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday. 1. No one is going to feel sorry for a team that lost a playoff game by one point when it can a chance to win it, and that includes the team itself. But the Buckeyes’ excuses for some of its offensive bumps in the road this season have validity and almost seem too hyperbolic to believe.
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Ohio State’s defensive back room is still paying for the recruiting sins of past coaching failures
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense has had one glaring weakness all season, and it seems to keep following it into almost every season since Ryan Day took over the program, even though he did nothing to cause it. Day inherited a team with a defensive back room on the...
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
Ohio State football’s fourth-quarter fake punt could have crippled Georgia. What happened?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football had everything lined up again — the field position, the distance-to-go, and most importantly the element of surprise. The chance to spring a fake punt on Michigan back on Nov. 26 fizzled due to an on-field miscommunication.
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
What is Cade Stover’s status after Ohio State football’s tight end went to the hospital during the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover returned to Columbus with the team Sunday morning after leaving the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia with a back injury. A team spokesperson said the tight end was still being evaluated and undergoing some additional testing today. Stover went...
Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Telemus Capital, an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football […] The post U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
