DALLAS (AP) — James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has died. He was 72. Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster’s announced Corley’s death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO