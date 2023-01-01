Abernathy boys basketball fends off Lorenzo for Caprock Classic title

WOLLFORTH — Sometimes it takes a disappointing loss to help figure things out.

That's the case for the Abernathy boys basketball team, anyway. Following a 42-36 setback to Farwell just before the Christmas break, the Antelopes realized what they needed to do.

"We just gotta go fast," Abernathy head coach Drew Thompson said. "Just go score before they're set. That's kind of what we did this week in this tournament is go fast."

Still, it helps to have big bodies, too. That proved the difference in the Antelopes' 56-49 win over Lorenzo in the championship game of the Caprock Classic's Double T Smiles bracket Saturday afternoon in the Tiger Pit at Frenship.

Abernathy had no trouble keeping up with Lorenzo's speed throughout the game, but it was when the Hornets elected to go small — partly due to bracket MVP Jakari Davis-Mitchell being in foul trouble most of the game — that the Antelopes took control.

Holding a 36-35 lead early in the fourth quarter, Kaleb Harrell went on a personal 8-0 run to provide the needed cushion.

"When he got those foul troubles, it hurt us at the beginning," Lorenzo interim head coach Stacy Godfrey said, "but we had guys that came in and were able to step in and play their role."

However, Davis-Mitchell (28 points) returned to the floor and quickly cut the deficit back to two.

It was a battle of attrition down the stretch. The Hornets had chances to get back in front, but the Antelopes made their free throws to put the game away.

"Our main focus in this is trying to build team chemistry right now," Godfrey said. "We want to win a championship, but we're trying to build chemistry that's going to get us down to San Antonio. That's our goal is chemistry right now."

Abernathy, meanwhile, has found it can win games in a variety of ways, be it through its bigs down low or by playing fast. The Antelopes are trying to find the right mix that'll lead to a prosperous district season.

"We were kind of up and down there for a while just trying to figure, you know," Thompson said. "... I'm trying to figure them out and they're trying to figure me out, and I think we're starting to gel now."

Fleming, Ferris surge Lubbock Christian to crown

With Asher Fleming sidelined with foul trouble, the Lubbock Christian boys basketball team needed somebody to take command.

The Eagles were comfortably in the driver's seat after the first quarter of the Advanced Graphix bracket championship game, but a number of missed shots close to the hoop, plus Fleming's three first-half fouls, allowed Brentwood Christian to hang around a while.

Trew Farris proved the catalyst for the Eagles, putting in seven third-quarter points that helped ignite a 26-point frame. Lubbock Christian had the cushion and rode it to a 54-43 victory.

"Get the ball in the paint, get cutters, get kick-out shots," Lubbock Christian head coach Curt Softley said of the Eagles' third-quarter adjustments. "That's the things that we want. We've got to penetrate and get creation, and that was something that we finally did. We didn't settle for outside shots. We got the ball inside the thing."

Fleming, the bracket MVP who finished with 18 points, drew enough defensive attention from Brentwood that it allowed the lengthy Eagle to find easy dump-off passes in the paint.

Carson Farnsley benefited from such passes from Fleming, totaling 14 points while Farris added 10 and Riley Schroeder eight.

Softley also credited Luke Lee's minutes off the bench as a turning point of the game.

Evan Gruis had a game-high 28 points for Brentwood.

Softley said the Eagles are starting to hit their stride now that the football players, who won the state title, are getting into basketball shape. The four-game Caprock tournament also allowed the team to get some more experience as a unit.

"We're just gelling as a team, getting back in shape, and then we got some really good game situations that we needed to work through," Softley said. "We're really thankful for that. And we get to sleep in our own beds. Best of all worlds right there."

Caprock Classic Double T Smiles championship

Abernathy 56, Lorenzo 49

Abernathy 11 8 15 22 — 56

Lorenzo 12 6 15 16 — 49

Abernathy (13-5) — Noah Rigler 3, Kaleb Harrell 16, Ethan Paiz 10, Brayden Vanstory 10, Myles Attaway 2, Markus Stone 9, Cash Garcia 10.

Lorenzo (12-7) — Kian Mitchell 5, Savi Garcia 2, Travon McCaslin 4, Jakari Davis-Mitchell 28, Malachie Villegas 10.

Caprock Classic Advanced Graphix championship

Lubbock Christian 54, Brentwood Christian 43

Lubbock Christian 16 4 26 8 — 54

Brentwood Christian 11 10 11 15 — 43

Lubbock Christian — Luke Lee 2, Asher Fleming 18, Trew Farris 10, Joseph Fernihough 2, Riley Schroeder 8, Carson Farnsley 14.

Brentwood Christian — Evan Gruis 28, Blake Petty 7, Coleston Allen 3, Nick Makumi 5.