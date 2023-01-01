ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan State Police reminds people to drive sober on New Year’s

By Skyler Ashley, Taylor Morris
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police is reminding people who plan to drink on New Year’s Eve to stay away from the steering wheel.

Officials said there will be extra troopers on patrol, looking for drunk and impaired drivers. If you plan on going out, having a designated driver is important.

And if you plan on hosting a party, make sure your guests have a safe way to return home.

According to state officials, there were more than 10,000 drunk driving related accidents in Michigan last year.

Michigan State Police is reminding anybody who is in an accident with an impaired driver to call 911 immediately.

If you need a ride, AAA is offering its Tow-To-Go program. It offers a free ride to impaired drivers and their vehicles, dropping them off within 10 miles of their location.

WLNS

