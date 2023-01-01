NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last week. The stabbing was reported at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 26 at a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kennard A. Thomas, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

