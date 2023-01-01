Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting arrested in Candler County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested. According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the […]
Man with assault rifle, security gear demands family leave Augusta restaurant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a man after a situation at a local restaurant. A family told NewsChannel 6 that a man who appeared to be wearing security officer gear arrived at their table with an assault rifle. The family turned to social media and then news […]
YAHOO!
Suspect arrested in Port Wentworth shooting death of a minor
Port Wentworth Police investigators have arrested and charged one suspect with one count of felony murder in the Oct. 22, 2022 shooting death of a 15-year-old. The shooting, which Port Wentworth Police characterized as an isolated incident, occurred at 1133 Coldbrook Station Circle at the Wood Meadow Apartments. Officers found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton deceased from gunshot wounds.
YAHOO!
New Ellenton man charged with murder in Christmas night stabbing death
Jan. 3—New Ellenton police have arrested a man in connection to a Christmas night stabbing . Ruben Perry, 27, of New Ellenton, was arrested and charged Jan.1 with murder, New Ellenton Police Chief Shawn Middleton said. The victim, Kennard A. Thomas, 32, of Aiken, was found with two stab...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in New Ellenton murder of 32-year-old
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last week. The stabbing was reported at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 26 at a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kennard A. Thomas, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Single-vehicle crash kills South Carolina man
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened after 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the […]
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
Police arrest man after hitting police car in Toombs County high-speed chase
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say they arrested a man after he hit a police car during a high-speed chase in Toombs County on Monday morning. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested Marquis Smith, 31 and charged him with the following: Smith allegedly stole a truck from a resident’s home in Vidalia. Police intercepted […]
Families not too concerned about safety after recent incident at Langley Pond Park
As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.
Man shot multiple times in broad daylight blocks from downtown Johnston
Johnston Police Department is investigating after one man was found shot multiple times outside of a home on Walker Street, just blocks away from downtown Johnston in Edgefield.
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen not seen since Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. According to Statesboro Police, Julie Gillikan left the Willingway addition treatment center on December 24. Authorities believe she is still in the area. If you have any...
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
