North Augusta, SC

YAHOO!

Suspect arrested in Port Wentworth shooting death of a minor

Port Wentworth Police investigators have arrested and charged one suspect with one count of felony murder in the Oct. 22, 2022 shooting death of a 15-year-old. The shooting, which Port Wentworth Police characterized as an isolated incident, occurred at 1133 Coldbrook Station Circle at the Wood Meadow Apartments. Officers found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton deceased from gunshot wounds.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in New Ellenton murder of 32-year-old

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last week. The stabbing was reported at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 26 at a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kennard A. Thomas, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WBTW News13

Single-vehicle crash kills South Carolina man

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened after 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WAYNESBORO, GA

