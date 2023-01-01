ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Why USI basketball believes it needs to be tougher after losing to Eastern Illinois

By Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, Ill. — The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team couldn’t gather any momentum as the first half came to a close. Eastern Illinois got everything it wanted: Stops, buckets, forced turnovers, anything in James Naismith's basketball dictionary.

Everything.

Saturday’s matchup looked like two teams in different spots: One coming into its own and the other still looking for what it is. In the 91-80 loss, the Screaming Eagles couldn’t get a stop as the first half ticked away and the deficit grew while the Panthers showed why they’ve now won four in a row.

“We’re very vulnerable in a lot of areas that we’ve been working on since June,” USI coach Stan Gouard said. “We gotta get everybody to buy into everything we do, not just the parts that are easy. … We often hang our heads when the going gets tough, and that’s not acceptable.”

USI basketball teams swept OVC debuts:How the women hope to build moving forward

EIU stormed to the win with a 20-4 run over five minutes in the first half, led by reigning Ohio Valley Conference player of the week Kinyon Hodges and Dan Luers. As the Panthers continued to expand their lead, Hodges hit a step-back 3-pointer just right of the elbow, letting out a scream as the fans who dotted Lantz Arena showered him and his teammates with praise.

Not much went USI’s way, but here are the main reasons the Eagles fell to 1-1 in OVC play.

'Careless': Turnovers and transition defense

While USI tried to find a way back into the game, the Eagles were plagued by turnovers. The one that captured the tone of the afternoon most was when Jelani Simmons had the ball at the perimeter, tried to pass it back and it went all the way back to USI’s baseline.

The Panthers scored on the ensuing play.

If nothing else, turnovers were the biggest reason for USI’s big loss. Offensive fouls, wayward passing and simple mistakes led to the Eagles giving EIU possession 17 times.

Those turnovers led to 27 points for the Panthers.

“We just have to be tougher with the ball,” forward Trevor Lakes said. “There were a couple of times where they were just taking it right out of our hands and that’s something we work on every day, so hopefully that doesn’t repeat itself.”

Toughness was something everyone brought up postgame. Guard Gary Solomon said USI got “out-toughed” and said the Eagles need to get stronger heading into Thursday’s game at Morehead State.

Last games:Takeaways from Southern Indiana men's basketball's two-game trip to Fort Wayne

“Morehead’s gonna be a lot more (of a) tougher game,” Solomon said. “We just gotta have a good week of practice.”

Gouard described the turnovers with a single word: “Careless.”

“I give Eastern a lot of credit. They were in gaps when our guys drove it,” he said, “but we’re not making the right plays when those gaps close against us on the offensive end.”

Those 17 turnovers, Gouard pointed out, meant USI missed 17 chances to put up shots. With the Eagles losing by 11 points, those are margins that change wins to losses.

“We just didn’t make good reads,” Gouard said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense because of their defense, but that also had a lot to do with our toughness. They were very physical tonight. They heated our guards up, we didn’t do a good job of responding.

"We allowed them to get confidence early"

When the Panthers upset Iowa last week, they did so with lights-out shooting down the stretch. EIU did enough to get by against Lindenwood before rediscovering the shooting form that brought the headline win against the Hawkeyes on Wednesday.

USI shot 44% from the field while the Panthers shot 60% and 50% from the 3-point line.

Gouard credited EIU for its ball screens but said he felt his team was slow.

“We allowed them to get confidence early and then after that, when you let a team get confidence, you’re gonna struggle,” Gouard said. “That was because of a lack of effort on defense.

“Our team defense has to be better in the half-court.”

Luers led EIU with 20 points while Hodges, Kyle Carlesimo, Yakeema Rose and Kyle Thomas all finished in double figures. All but one EIU player who featured scored seven points.

Despite his game high, Luers averaged four points per game coming into Saturday.

While Lakes, Solomon, Isaiah Swope and Tyler Henry finished in double figures, the rest of USI’s team finished with 22 points combined.

USI women also fall to EIU

Despite Hannah Haithcock’s career-high 25 points, which put her over the 1,000-point career mark, USI women’s basketball fell 69-58 to EIU. She is the 20th player in program history to reach that mark.

The Panthers were strong defensively, holding the Eagles to 38% shooting. Vanessa Shafford was the only other USI player to reach double figures.

Turnovers were a common theme in both games, with USI giving the ball away 25 times, which led to EIU scoring 26 points off turnovers.

The Panthers shot 45% from the field behind Lariah Washington and Miah Monahan scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively.

