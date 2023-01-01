ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

The Suburban Times

Senior Culinary Arts

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab your apron and leave the rest up to us! The Senior Culinary Arts Program is a 10-week series (starting January 27) featuring cooking classes in the kitchen at the Center at Norpoint. Learn more at the Metro Parks website.
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The University Book Store set to close its doors

The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue

For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
BELLEVUE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Five Generations of Local Family in One Photo

“In this picture are five generations of Verleys. Standing in back are great-grandpa Steve Verley, of Chehalis, and grandpa Zane Verley, of Centralia. In the front row are great-great-grandpa Gene Verley, of Chehalis, mom Phoenix Verley, of California, and sweet baby Jax.” — submitted by Debbie Verley.
CHEHALIS, WA
The Suburban Times

Burned out building removed

The commercial building at 9600 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood (between Original House of Donuts and Columbia Bank) was consumed by fire in December 2021. The burned out buildings remains have been cleared in the last weeks.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Cursive Writing Club

City of Puyallup announcement. Learn how to read and write with cursive letters. Improve on what you already know or learn from the beginning. We will focus on creating your signature and move on from there. Recommended for ages 8+ on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 5 pm.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Lakewood Station survey closes January 5

Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike and take transit to Lakewood Station and community destinations. This could include filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes, updating bus stops and more. What do you think about our...
LAKEWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant

The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
EVERETT, WA
bikepacking.com

2023 Dark Divide 300 Grand Depart Announced

The inaugural Dark Divide 300 event in Washington State is scheduled for this summer, and the organizers just released some details on the route and what you can expect before signing up. Learn more here…. The Dark Divide 300 has created quite the stir over the last few months. Earlier...
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023

A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

On Monday, Jan. 2, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule

Sound Transit announcement. While New Year’s Day occurs on Sunday, Jan. 1, the holiday is officially recognized this year on Monday, Jan. 2. Due to observation of the holiday, all Pierce Transit routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2. To see their route’s Sunday schedule,...
Mega 99.3

The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington

RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee police recover 6 stolen catalytic converters; Seattle man arrested

EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police last week recovered six stolen catalytic converters after a Seattle man reportedly got a rental truck stuck in the snow. Police on Dec. 29 responded to multiple reports of two men cutting catalytic converters from vehicles in the Costco parking lot. Witnesses say the suspects were spotted driving a United Rentals truck with Indiana license plates, according to East Wenatchee police.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
