Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
The Suburban Times
Senior Culinary Arts
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab your apron and leave the rest up to us! The Senior Culinary Arts Program is a 10-week series (starting January 27) featuring cooking classes in the kitchen at the Center at Norpoint. Learn more at the Metro Parks website.
Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees
RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months...
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
425magazine.com
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Chronicle
Photo: Five Generations of Local Family in One Photo
“In this picture are five generations of Verleys. Standing in back are great-grandpa Steve Verley, of Chehalis, and grandpa Zane Verley, of Centralia. In the front row are great-great-grandpa Gene Verley, of Chehalis, mom Phoenix Verley, of California, and sweet baby Jax.” — submitted by Debbie Verley.
The Suburban Times
Burned out building removed
The commercial building at 9600 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood (between Original House of Donuts and Columbia Bank) was consumed by fire in December 2021. The burned out buildings remains have been cleared in the last weeks.
The Suburban Times
Cursive Writing Club
City of Puyallup announcement. Learn how to read and write with cursive letters. Improve on what you already know or learn from the beginning. We will focus on creating your signature and move on from there. Recommended for ages 8+ on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 5 pm.
The Suburban Times
Sound Transit Lakewood Station survey closes January 5
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike and take transit to Lakewood Station and community destinations. This could include filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes, updating bus stops and more. What do you think about our...
MyNorthwest.com
2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer
It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
myeverettnews.com
Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant
The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
bikepacking.com
2023 Dark Divide 300 Grand Depart Announced
The inaugural Dark Divide 300 event in Washington State is scheduled for this summer, and the organizers just released some details on the route and what you can expect before signing up. Learn more here…. The Dark Divide 300 has created quite the stir over the last few months. Earlier...
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
The Suburban Times
On Monday, Jan. 2, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule
Sound Transit announcement. While New Year’s Day occurs on Sunday, Jan. 1, the holiday is officially recognized this year on Monday, Jan. 2. Due to observation of the holiday, all Pierce Transit routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2. To see their route’s Sunday schedule,...
The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington
RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee police recover 6 stolen catalytic converters; Seattle man arrested
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police last week recovered six stolen catalytic converters after a Seattle man reportedly got a rental truck stuck in the snow. Police on Dec. 29 responded to multiple reports of two men cutting catalytic converters from vehicles in the Costco parking lot. Witnesses say the suspects were spotted driving a United Rentals truck with Indiana license plates, according to East Wenatchee police.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
The Suburban Times
PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
