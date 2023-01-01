EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Police Department said it has increased its presence of officers in the S. Oregon area following several incidents resulting in complaints from migrants and residents in the area about drug activity and people trying to take advantage of migrants. According to police, one incident occurred Friday just before The post Police presence heightened in S. Oregon area after complaints of drug activity and mistreatment of migrants appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO