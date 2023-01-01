Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Affidavit says ‘Mo’ Rogers was killed in retaliation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed new information about the December 27th shooting that left 36-year-old Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers dead. According to that affidavit, on December 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Rogers’ home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street to check on Rogers after he failed to show up for […]
KFOX 14
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
KVIA
Court documents shed light on home stabbing attack that ended in deadly shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal what happened during a confrontation inside a far east El Paso home that resulted in the stabbing of a couple and the shooting death of another man. According to the documents, 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo told investigators she and...
YAHOO!
DPS adds Odessa fugitive to most wanted list
Jan. 3—AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday it added Salomon Marquez of Odessa to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
KVIA
El Paso man arrested in double homicide
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso police confirm 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez was arrested in connection to two murders. On Dec. 25, police said the Crimes Against Persons department were called to the 3700 block of Truman to investigate a murder after receiving a 911 call from a woman who reported she was being stabbed.
YAHOO!
Warrant: Suspect in Midland double homicide accidentally shot during robbery
Homicide investigators believe a man being treated in Lubbock for a gunshot wound was accidently shot in Midland by an accomplice during an apparent Dec. 17 home-invasion robbery that left two people dead and wounded one, according to court documents filed in Lubbock. A Lubbock judge signed a search warrant...
YAHOO!
Odessan arrested following chase
Jan. 2—An Odessa man was arrested early Thursday morning on a drug charge after leading police on a foot chase following a traffic stop. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled David Shaw, 44, over on East 53rd Street around 3 a.m. Thursday and during a subsequent search she found 8.2 grams of methamphetamine in a cigarette box in Shaw's jacket pocket.
OPD asks for help identifying suspects involved in aggravated robbery incident
MIDLAND, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in an aggravated robbery incident. The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway and later forced the victim to take money out from a local ATM. OPD shared multiple...
KVIA
Christmas day murders: El Paso man charged with killing his aunt, girlfriend
UPDATE: Documents obtained by ABC-7 indicate a man killed his 79-year-old aunt and his 33-year-old girlfriend. According to the documents, Gabriel Antonio Ramirez lived with his aunt at 3728 Truman. Investigators say she made a call to 911 in which she asked police to rush to her home as she...
cbs4local.com
Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
cbs7.com
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
cbs7.com
Two year old dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A two-year-old boy died after a crash in Midland County on Dec. 17th. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an SUV carrying three children was stopped at the intersection of Loop 250 and Business 20. The SUV drove through the intersection where they were hit by a Honda driving west on Business 20.
Head of gang in Juarez among 27 prison escapees in brazen breakout
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The head of the Mexicles is on the loose after he escaped from the Cereso prison in Juarez on New Year’s Day. According to El Diario in Juarez the leader, called “El Neto,” escaped along with 26 other inmates during a brazen at the prison. On Sunday morning the prison […]
UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder of ‘Mo’ Rogers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers. 18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials […]
KVIA
Multiple crashes throughout El Paso County impact Wednesday morning commute
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso first responders were busy Wednesday morning responding to several crashes throughout the county. Overnight, El Paso police responded to a crash on Joe Battle and Gateway West before 3 a.m. Police say one person was taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That crash cleared just before 5 a.m.
One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley. The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders. One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA.
Police presence heightened in S. Oregon area after complaints of drug activity and mistreatment of migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Police Department said it has increased its presence of officers in the S. Oregon area following several incidents resulting in complaints from migrants and residents in the area about drug activity and people trying to take advantage of migrants. According to police, one incident occurred Friday just before The post Police presence heightened in S. Oregon area after complaints of drug activity and mistreatment of migrants appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
MPD investigating would-be theft suspects accused of threatening store employees
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on November 30, the two women pictured below entered HEB on Andrews Highway and filled mobile carts with about $524 worth of meat and cosmetics. The pair then allegedly […]
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0