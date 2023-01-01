Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
Clarksville man struck, killed on Outlaw Field Road
A 21-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Clarksville.
whvoradio.com
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
whvoradio.com
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspects in kidnapping, evading arrest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.
smokeybarn.com
Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
wkdzradio.com
Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
whvoradio.com
Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Hopkinsville
A barn was destroyed by fire along U. S. 68 near Hopkinsville Monday night. Square Deal Fire Department Chief Kieth Sholar says the barn located just south of the Eagle Way Bypass belonged to Browning McKinney. Sholar says McKinney told firefighters the fire likely began due to lightning during a thunderstorm.
WBKO
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Daughter hopes for answers in mother’s 2004 disappearance
Mary Alice Cox, who struggled with mental illness, was 54-years-old when she disappeared from a group home on Vivian Drive in Clarksville in 2004.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whopam.com
Arraignment held for Guthrie manslaughter suspect
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the man charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting from Saturday morning in Guthrie. Court officials say public defender Darin Higgs entered a not guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering charges on behalf of 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie and Judge Ken Williams scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 9.
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
