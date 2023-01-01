CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.

