ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville

A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash

One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm

A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville

A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspects in kidnapping, evading arrest

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
whvoradio.com

Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Hopkinsville

A barn was destroyed by fire along U. S. 68 near Hopkinsville Monday night. Square Deal Fire Department Chief Kieth Sholar says the barn located just south of the Eagle Way Bypass belonged to Browning McKinney. Sholar says McKinney told firefighters the fire likely began due to lightning during a thunderstorm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash

A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Arraignment held for Guthrie manslaughter suspect

Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the man charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting from Saturday morning in Guthrie. Court officials say public defender Darin Higgs entered a not guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering charges on behalf of 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie and Judge Ken Williams scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 9.
GUTHRIE, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy