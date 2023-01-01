Read full article on original website
Warrant: Suspect in Midland double homicide accidentally shot during robbery
Homicide investigators believe a man being treated in Lubbock for a gunshot wound was accidently shot in Midland by an accomplice during an apparent Dec. 17 home-invasion robbery that left two people dead and wounded one, according to court documents filed in Lubbock. A Lubbock judge signed a search warrant...
OPD asks for help identifying suspects involved in aggravated robbery incident
MIDLAND, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in an aggravated robbery incident. The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway and later forced the victim to take money out from a local ATM. OPD shared multiple...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Two year old dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A two-year-old boy died after a crash in Midland County on Dec. 17th. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an SUV carrying three children was stopped at the intersection of Loop 250 and Business 20. The SUV drove through the intersection where they were hit by a Honda driving west on Business 20.
DPS adds Odessa fugitive to most wanted list
Jan. 3—AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday it added Salomon Marquez of Odessa to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Midland Police Department investigating accident involving a pedestrian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a juvenile female was riding an electric skateboard in the 5500 block of Magellan St. The juvenile crossed the intersection...
Affidavit says ‘Mo’ Rogers was killed in retaliation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed new information about the December 27th shooting that left 36-year-old Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers dead. According to that affidavit, on December 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Rogers’ home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street to check on Rogers after he failed to show up for […]
Midland teenager dies after being struck by a vehicle Jan. 1
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly accident from Jan. 1 that involved a pedestrian. MPD responded to the incident in the 5500 block of Magellan St at 6:29 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that the minor was riding an electric skateboard in the area...
Odessan arrested following chase
Jan. 2—An Odessa man was arrested early Thursday morning on a drug charge after leading police on a foot chase following a traffic stop. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled David Shaw, 44, over on East 53rd Street around 3 a.m. Thursday and during a subsequent search she found 8.2 grams of methamphetamine in a cigarette box in Shaw's jacket pocket.
Restraining order granted against City of Odessa in firings of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the 358th Judicial District Court granted a Temporary Restraining Order and a Temporary Injunction against the City of Odessa in the firings of City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. The Odessa City Council voted to terminate Marrero and Brooks...
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder of ‘Mo’ Rogers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers. 18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials […]
$32M Faudree Rd. project underway
ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
MPD investigating would-be theft suspects accused of threatening store employees
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on November 30, the two women pictured below entered HEB on Andrews Highway and filled mobile carts with about $524 worth of meat and cosmetics. The pair then allegedly […]
2 Manhut Begins for Suspected Seminole Human Trafficer
The January 2nd edition of the Sentinel was still on the newsstands when news broke that a light plane, allegedly piloted by Seminole resident Tobias Penner Peters, had crash landed after takeou from the Presidio-Lely Airport in the desert near the bor der town of Presidio, Texas on Dec. 30, 2021. With the help of Presidio Police ovcers, Border Patrol agents, and local fire and EMS personnel,…
Water Main Break in Midland causes issues for neighborhoods
MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ)— Tuesday, the City of Midland Utilities Department was notified that a contractor hit a main water line causing a break. During the repair, the City of Midland water supply was never at a level considered unsafe for consumption. However, the Grassland Estates area outside Loop 250 in West Midland and surrounding neighborhoods […]
OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers. Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000. Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals, the Odessa Police Department says that all three suspects who were wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers have been arrested. Ashton Munoz (18) and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested...
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Schuyler Wight recently discovered nine leaking wells on his property in Pecos County.
