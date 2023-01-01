ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Aggies drop back-to-back WAC home games, fall to Sam Houston State

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES - In a key early season conference matchup, Sam Houston State beat New Mexico State 75-62 in a New Years Eve contest at the Pan American Center in the only regular season game between the teams this season.

Both teams were looking to avoid an 0-2 start in Western Athletic Conference play this season.

The Aggies opened WAC play 0-2 for the first time since 2012-13. Sam Houston State improved to 11-3 after beating the Aggies for the second straight year in WAC play.

"I think with this group, the disconnect is defense, toughness and rebounding, those are things that we can drill every day, but when they get in the game, they want to score the basketball and when they score the basketball, we play better defense," Aggies head coach Greg Heiar said. "It's just how kids of today, it's how they work. It's something I have to figure out. I told them in the lockerroom that I'm going to have to come up with some different lineups and play some different guys and find those glue guys that are going to do the dirty work."

The Aggies dropped to 7-7 on the season after losing two straight home games for the first time since 2010 and two straight WAC home games for the first time since 2009 after they lost Wednesday’s league opener to Southern Utah.

"It kind of is a panic," Aggies point guard Xavier Pinson said. "We didn't start the season off well and now we aren't starting off conference well. I feel like it's a panic to get better, come together and be more organized and more sure of ourselves. I would say it's a panic in my opinion because I know how this game goes and I know how fast paced we need to get better."

Five  Sam Houston State players knocked down 3-pointers in the first half with the team hitting 7 of 15 for a 38-25 lead at the break.

"From the under 12 timeout until until the end of the game, I thought we competed and actually fought back and showed some toughness," Aggies head coach Greg Heiar said. "We had some huge defensive lapses but the way we came out to start the game is unacceptable. ... I have to do some things differently to get off to a better start."

The Aggies closed to within 11 points on a Xavier Pinson (13 points) triple, but Sam Houston answered with a triple as SMSU was 13 for 27 (48 percent) from long range for the game. Anthony Roy (nine points) also made it 61-50 with under eight minutes to play with a 3 pointer as NM State shot 52 percent in the second half and were 9 for 25 from 3-point range for the game.

Issa Muhammad hit a free throw to make it 61-51 with seven minutes to play, but Pinson was whistled for an offensive foul and Sam Houston State’s Cameron Huefner hit an open triple to push the lead back to 66-51.

The Aggies return to WAC play on Wednesday at Stephen F. Austin.

