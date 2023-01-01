ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch dreams end with Wolverines' CFP loss to TCU

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio State football will not have another chance to face Michigan this season.

As the No. 4 Buckeyes wait for their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with No. 1 Georgia at the Peach Bowl , No. 2 Michigan ended its season against No. 3 TCU 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU will play either Ohio State or Georgia in the national championship Jan. 9.

With 96 combined points, the Wolverines and the Horned Frogs recorded the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history, recording 1,016 total offensive yards.

Here are three takeaways from Michigan's six-point loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

Michigan and TCU score eight touchdowns in eight minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Smhr_0jzw4CrO00

Trailing 21-9 midway through the third quarter, a 34-yard pass from Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy to wide receiver Ronnie Bell broke open the floodgates for both the Wolverines.

Michigan and TCU traded eight touchdowns — four Michigan scores and four TCU scores — across eight minutes into the fourth quarter, including two McCarthy touchdowns, two Max Duggan touchdowns and a 29-yard interception returned for a touchdown by TCU linebacker Dee Winters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYE7Z_0jzw4CrO00

Roman Wilson brought Michigan to within six points with a five-yard touchdown reception from McCarthy

Duggan finished with 225 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding two touchdowns and 57 yards in the run game.

McCarthy led Michigan with 343 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Michigan turnovers give TCU early momentum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvM50_0jzw4CrO00

After starting the game with a 54-yard run by running back Donovan Edwards, Michigan's offense seemed to be on cruise control against TCU from the beginning, bringing the Wolverines quickly into the red zone.

But TCU's pass rush stopped Michigan's momentum, sacking tight end Colston Loveland on a reverse pass at the Horned Frogs' two-yard line on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.

Bud Clark made things worse for Michigan's offense on its next possession, intercepting a pass from McCarthy and returning it 41 yards for a touchdown.

And even as momentum seemingly turned back to the Wolverines in the first half after an interception from Rod Moore and a 50-yard McCarthy pass to Roman Wilson, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings fumbled the football at the goal line, giving TCU possession at its one one-yard line.

While McCarthy and the offense brought Michigan back into the game, Winters returned an interception — the Wolverines' third turnover of the day — 29 yards for a touchdown.

Each team recorded three turnovers in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU scored 15 points off its three turnovers, while Michigan scored 13 points off three turnovers.

TCU wins the line of scrimmage vs. Michigan

Facing Michigan's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, TCU's offensive line was the one that made a major impact against the Wolverines.

In the first half, TCU running backs, led by Kendre Miller, recorded 113 yards on 18 carries, scoring a touchdown on a Duggan one-yard sneak. In the passing game, the Horned Frogs allowed only one sack by Michigan defensive back Makari Paige.

Against Michigan's award-winning offensive line, TCU recorded six first-half tackles-for-loss and three sacks while its run game averaged 3.7 yards per carry.

TCU finished with 12 tackles-for-loss and four sacks on defense, while allowing Michigan to average 4.5 yards per carry.

On offense TCU averaged 6.6 yards per carry and allowed only three tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Michigan football 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
  • Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
  • Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0
  • Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
  • Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14
  • Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10
  • Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
  • Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
  • Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
  • Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
  • Nov. 19: Michigan 19, Illinois 17
  • Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
  • Dec. 3: Michigan 43, Purdue 22

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch dreams end with Wolverines' CFP loss to TCU

