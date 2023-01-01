Read full article on original website
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Anniston, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. The Alexandria High School basketball team will have a game with Anniston High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening
MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Above average temps to start the year, more rain on the way
HAPPY NEW YEAR! The average high for Birmingham on January 1 is 54... we will beat that easily today with a high in the low 70s expected. Morning fog and clouds will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. Mild weather continues tomorrow with potential for a few scattered afternoon...
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
ABC 33/40 News
Coroner asks for help finding families of four men
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 57-year-old Charles Kennedy Bolden died on December 15, 2022 after he was found on a sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North in Birmingham. In 2021, Bolden listed a home address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street in Birmingham.
sylacauganews.com
Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
