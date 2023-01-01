ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama walk-on long snapper enters NCAA transfer portal

After a victory in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Alabama football had a long snapper to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gabe Pugh, a walk-on from Tuscaloosa, Ala., opened 2023 on Sunday by going into the portal. He arrived on the University of Alabama campus in 2019 from Northridge High School.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama brings Sugar Bowl most noon viewers in CFP era since 2014

The University of Alabama did not make the College Football Playoff, but the Crimson Tide brought the Allstate Sugar Bowl something special to end 2022. According to ESPN, Alabama’s matchup against Kansas State peaked at 10.1 million viewers. The game averaged nine million viewers, giving this Sugar Bowl its...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December

With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers

Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Coroner asks for help finding families of four men

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 57-year-old Charles Kennedy Bolden died on December 15, 2022 after he was found on a sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North in Birmingham. In 2021, Bolden listed a home address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street in Birmingham.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
SYLACAUGA, AL

