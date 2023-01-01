ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Arkadelphia police investigating Friday night double-shooting deaths

 3 days ago

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Police in Arkadelphia are investigating after two shooting deaths that happened at Lake Place Apartments Friday night.

According to officers with the Arkadelphia Police Department, they received a 911 call at 10:17 p.m. reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at the apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers with the Arkadelphia PD discovered the body of a 16-year-old male in the parking lot of one of the apartment buildings.

At 10:18 p.m. authorities also received a 911 call involving a deceased 24-year-old male who had been brought to the emergency room of a local hospital.

Officers said that both males are believed to have been involved in the reported robbery. The identity of both is being withheld currently to allow for the notification of family.

This investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by detectives from the Arkansas State Police and deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

