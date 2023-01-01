Read full article on original website
2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning
Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
This Is The Best Scalp Serum Ingredient For Thicker, Fuller Hair, Experts Say
Thicker-looking, shinier hair doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. If you suspect your hair is thinning or you feel like your scalp is dry, irritated, and could be contributing to less-than-healthy looking hair, the solution isn’t always to just change your shampoo. Adding a daily serum into your routine and massaging your scalp to boost circulation is a smart idea — and knowing which ingredient can support your scalp for thicker, fuller hair is the key knowledge you need. Dr. HariKiran Cheruki, a dermatologist and the medical head of ClinicSpots, says this is the serum you need for gorgeous strands and a healthy scalp.
These 4 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Hair Loss, Experts Say
We tend to stress the importance of developing good nighttime habits for both our health and appearance. How many times have you heard how crucial it is to get a solid seven hours of sleep, take off all your makeup before bed, and apply retinol and moisturizer to keep your skin looking its healthy best? These are all great tips — but what you do in the morning counts, too!
The One Change Experts Say You Should Make To Your Diet For Healthier Hair, Skin, And Nails
Dieting can be tricky. We can never be certain we’re getting enough nutrients–especially if we want to lose weight healthily. And, we know that dieting has an impact on hair, skin, and nails. By eating the right foods you could get thicker hair, stronger nails, and glowing skin. According to dermatologists, lean meats, eggs, vegetables, and grains are the best foods to add to your everyday diet.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Soothe Itchy Skin as You Age
It’s annoying, uncomfortable, and tends to occur more commonly as we get older. “Dermatologists start to see an uptick in the presentation of itchy skin around age 50, and it continues to increase as people get older,” says Daniel C. Butler, MD, director of the aging skin and geriatric dermatology clinic at the University of California San Francisco.
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles
How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Dr. J. Hibler, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Answers Our Questions on How to Keep Our Skin Healthy This Winter
Many of us enjoy winter activities outdoors. Even if you are a homebody, cuddling up under a warm blanket during these colder days, we can all feel the effects of the drier, colder air on our skin. We talked to Dr. Hibler at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute to see what tips he might have for us.
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
Invisible skin mites called Demodex almost certainly live on your face – but what about your mascara?
Demodex are a family of eight-legged mites that live in the hair follicles and associated sebaceous or oil glands of many mammals. Two species are known in humans – Demodex folliculorum, which lives mainly in hair follicles on our faces (especially eyelashes and eyebrows), and Demodex brevis, which sets up home in the oil glands on the face and elsewhere. Newborns don’t have Demodex mites. In a study looking for them on adult humans, researchers could detect them visually in only 14% of people. However, once they used DNA analysis, they found signs of Demodex on 100% of the adult humans they tested,...
momcollective.com
Advice: Maybe You Should Get Your Vitamin D Checked
I’m lucky enough to have had internet friends for over 20 years, friends who will give advice—whether solicited or not. Collectively, this group seemed appalled that at 48, and living in a cloudy Midwest state, I had never had a test for my vitamin D. I requested a test from my doctor and as it turns out, my levels were very low. The normal range is something closer to 21-30 somethings, and mine was 9.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Tips For Mothers To Have Younger Looking Skin
Aging is inevitable, however, pregnancy and childbirth accelerates it. An online survey about post-pregnancy motherhood found that out of 150 women, 65% claimed they were unhappy with their bodies, whereas the other 64% claimed they were less confident about their appearance. And 38% claimed to feel ‘mumsy.’. The new...
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
TikTok Swears by "Hair Cycling" — So I Tried It
"Hair cycling" recently went viral on TikTok. The trend involves alternating products in your hair-care routine in order to achieve healthy hair. One editor is sharing her hair cycling results. A few months ago, I stumbled across a video on TikTok all about "hair cycling," a trend similar to "skin...
I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with
MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
wonderbaby.org
Why Is My Baby Sticking Their Tongue Out?
Your baby’s mouth is one of the first things they use to explore the world around them. Newborn babies have a strong natural reflex for sticking their tongue out to nurse or drink from a bottle. Talk to your healthcare professional if your baby can’t fit their tongue inside...
OPINION: Vitamin B12 deficiency is a health problem that needs more attention
The following article, written by Diane Cress, Wayne State University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
