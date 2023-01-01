Read full article on original website
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
Clarksville man struck, killed on Outlaw Field Road
A 21-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Clarksville.
whopam.com
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Christian County
A man sought on a murder warrant out of Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday morning in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in locating and arresting 59-year old Henry Dailey of Hopkinsville at the Kirkman Terrace Apartments and he’s awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania for a murder charge in Philadelphia.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A man was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car crossed into the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn before coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
smokeybarn.com
Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspects in kidnapping, evading arrest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
Man arrested on burglary, theft charges in Hendersonville
A man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after stealing from two businesses in Hendersonville.
wkdzradio.com
Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Hopkinsville
A barn was destroyed by fire along U. S. 68 near Hopkinsville Monday night. Square Deal Fire Department Chief Kieth Sholar says the barn located just south of the Eagle Way Bypass belonged to Browning McKinney. Sholar says McKinney told firefighters the fire likely began due to lightning during a thunderstorm.
WBKO
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
Daughter hopes for answers in mother’s 2004 disappearance
Mary Alice Cox, who struggled with mental illness, was 54-years-old when she disappeared from a group home on Vivian Drive in Clarksville in 2004.
wkdzradio.com
Gregory Bush, 56 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 56-year-old Gregory Dewayne Bush, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday, January 6 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Foster Garden Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
wkdzradio.com
Gertrude Flood, 102, of Hopkinsville
Funeral mass for 102 year-old Gertrude “Sully” Flood of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a rosary service at 10:30 A.M.
whopam.com
Arraignment held for Guthrie manslaughter suspect
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the man charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting from Saturday morning in Guthrie. Court officials say public defender Darin Higgs entered a not guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering charges on behalf of 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie and Judge Ken Williams scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 9.
wkdzradio.com
Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
wkdzradio.com
Wayne Harris, 80, of Elkton
Graveside services for 80-year-old Wayne Harris of Elkton will be Thursday, January 5 at 11 am at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
