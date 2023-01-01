A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.

