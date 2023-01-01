ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

WINKNEWS.com

1 person hospitalized after dump truck rollover crash on Alligator Alley

One person was flown to the hospital after a dump truck rollover crash Tuesday morning on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred on I-75 near Mile Marker 94 in Collier County, near Picayune Strand State Forest. The crash remains under investigation.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

71-year-old Ohio man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in DeSoto County

Florida Highway Patrol says an Ohio man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Kings Highway in DeSoto County on Tuesday. Troopers say the man on the motorcycle was riding north near SW Fort Winder Street, where Kings Highway curves to the right. They say the motorcyclist drifted into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck head-on.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man arrested after killing bicyclist in hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man crashed into a bicyclist and fled the scene late Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 41 E and Airport Pulling Rd. S in East Naples. “It’s scary. It’s definitely very alarming, but at the same time, it’s the risk you take,” said Tish Garth, a local resident who rides the popular bike area regularly.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County

Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began. Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash. Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers

A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest

A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man accused of shooting into a home

Although nobody was injured and only fixable cosmetic damage, the man accused of firing the shots, Remigio Nunez, didn’t spend much time behind bars. Jail records show Nunez bonded out the same day he was arrested. Neighbors who spoke with WINK News said they rarely see or hear Nunez....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Women killed in one-car crash in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Ford Mustang was heading west on U.S. 41 just before midnight, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when the car went off the roadway, entered the raised grass median and hit a tree.
NAPLES, FL

