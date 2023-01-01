Read full article on original website
1 person hospitalized after dump truck rollover crash on Alligator Alley
One person was flown to the hospital after a dump truck rollover crash Tuesday morning on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred on I-75 near Mile Marker 94 in Collier County, near Picayune Strand State Forest. The crash remains under investigation.
Pedestrian killed in a crash on Fowler Street.
Fort Myers Police are investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Fowler Street in between South Street and Canal.
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
71-year-old Ohio man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in DeSoto County
Florida Highway Patrol says an Ohio man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Kings Highway in DeSoto County on Tuesday. Troopers say the man on the motorcycle was riding north near SW Fort Winder Street, where Kings Highway curves to the right. They say the motorcyclist drifted into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck head-on.
Naples man arrested after killing bicyclist in hit-and-run crash
NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man crashed into a bicyclist and fled the scene late Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 41 E and Airport Pulling Rd. S in East Naples. “It’s scary. It’s definitely very alarming, but at the same time, it’s the risk you take,” said Tish Garth, a local resident who rides the popular bike area regularly.
Brush fire in Lehigh Acres may have been started by ATV, fire department says
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters believe a brush fire that ignited Tuesday in Lehigh Acres may have been sparked by nearby ATV activity. It is extremely important for ATV operators to be well aware of the wildfire risk “posed by their activities in the overgrown brush,” Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District stated.
Calls for change at Fowler and Katherine St intersection in Fort Myers after multiple deadly crashes
Two deadly crashes just three days apart happened at the intersection of Fowler and Katherine Street intersection in Fort Myers. People who work nearby say something needs to change. In both crashes, the person was walking when a car hit them. “Something has to be done,” said Arazeli Zul, an...
Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County
Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began. Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash. Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came...
2 dead after car crashes into tree on US-41 in Collier County
Florida Highway Patrol says two women died after their car crashed into a tree late Sunday night. Troopers say the two women, ages 20 and 22, were traveling west on US-41 near Tobago Boulevard just before midnight on Sunday when the Ford Mustang they were in went off the road.
Two Naples women dead after driver loses control, collides with tree in Lely, troopers say
Two Naples women, ages 20 and 22, died just before midnight Monday when the driver lost control and collided with a tree. The crash happened at 11:59 p.m. in Lely. The car was traveling west on U.S. 41, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when it traveled off the road, entered the raised grass median and collided with a tree.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers
A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
Naples man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
FHP arrests a man for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say the driver hit a bicyclist on U.S. 41 approaching Airport Road, just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Two vehicle crash on Lee Blvd leaves one fatality and two others injured
A two vehicle crash earlier on Lee Boulevard in Lee County has left one fatality and two others injured
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
Collier County man accused of shooting into a home
Although nobody was injured and only fixable cosmetic damage, the man accused of firing the shots, Remigio Nunez, didn’t spend much time behind bars. Jail records show Nunez bonded out the same day he was arrested. Neighbors who spoke with WINK News said they rarely see or hear Nunez....
Drunk driver arrested for killing Charlotte County deputy appears in court
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of drunk driving and killing a Charlotte County deputy was back in front of a judge Tuesday. Cassandra Smith appeared via zoom for her arraignment. Troopers allege Smith crossed three lanes of I-75 back in November, striking Christopher Taylor who had pulled...
No one hurt in early morning Fort Myers house fire
Firefighters say no one was hurt in an early Sunday morning house fire. It happened in the 4000 block of East River Drive around 12:30 a.m.
Crash on US 41 leaves one dead
There was a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Thursday morning (12/29) on US 41 in Cape Coral, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
