Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to build off Big Ten success
Following the Michigan men’s basketball team’s upset loss to Central Michigan last Thursday, it responded with an absolute rout of Maryland. It’s been a volatile start to the season for the Wolverines, and their 8-5 record reflects that. But amongst the volatility remains signs of promise. And...
Michigan Daily
Fourth quarter surge leads Michigan past Penn State
The No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team returned to Crisler Center looking to bounce back against Penn State in Big Ten play after a road loss to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines succumbed to turnovers and poor shooting in that loss, something they looked to fix in their first game of 2023.
Michigan Daily
Against Penn State, Nolan showcases shooting turnaround and comprehensive impact
Maddie Nolan has heard the nickname for a while. The senior guard was dubbed “Maddie Nylon” by Big Ten Tournament announcers during her freshman year after a standout shooting day against Northwestern. Ever since, Nolan has worked to make the moniker stick — and it’s been embraced by the entire Michigan women’s basketball community.
Michigan's Roman Wilson upset over 'bulls---' overturned touchdown call vs TCU
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson thought a key touchdown in the second quarter against TCU should've been confirmed and not overturned.
Michigan Daily
Renewed effort leads Michigan to dominant bounce back win over Maryland
There’s New Year’s resolutions, and then there’s the Michigan men’s basketball team’s performance against Maryland. A mere three days after falling to Central Michigan on their home floor despite being heavy favorites — punctuating the Wolverines’ unimpressive start to the season — Michigan came out on New Year’s Day unrecognizable from its late 2022 self.
Michigan Daily
Against hometown foe, Dickinson dominates
There is no love lost between junior center Hunter Dickinson and Maryland. Although Dickinson attended DeMatha Catholic High School — located just 2.4 miles from College Park — the Terrapins overlooked his abilities, putting almost no effort into recruiting him. Throughout his collegiate career thus far, Dickinson has made a point of showing Maryland what they missed out on when the Michigan men’s basketball team faces it. On Sunday, that was certainly clear.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond
One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
Dallas police searching for endangered missing person Curtis Dewayne Taylor
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are searching for an endangered missing person Thursday night. Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was last seen in the 4800 block of Bartlett Avenue in Dallas at 11 a.m., police say. Police describe Taylor as a 5'11 white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on it, blue shorts and brown boots.Taylor was also reported missing earlier this month. He was found safely three days later. If you have information about Taylor, call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268 or 911 and reference case number 231702-2022.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
