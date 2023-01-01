ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to build off Big Ten success

Following the Michigan men’s basketball team’s upset loss to Central Michigan last Thursday, it responded with an absolute rout of Maryland. It’s been a volatile start to the season for the Wolverines, and their 8-5 record reflects that. But amongst the volatility remains signs of promise. And...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Fourth quarter surge leads Michigan past Penn State

The No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team returned to Crisler Center looking to bounce back against Penn State in Big Ten play after a road loss to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines succumbed to turnovers and poor shooting in that loss, something they looked to fix in their first game of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Against Penn State, Nolan showcases shooting turnaround and comprehensive impact

Maddie Nolan has heard the nickname for a while. The senior guard was dubbed “Maddie Nylon” by Big Ten Tournament announcers during her freshman year after a standout shooting day against Northwestern. Ever since, Nolan has worked to make the moniker stick — and it’s been embraced by the entire Michigan women’s basketball community.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Renewed effort leads Michigan to dominant bounce back win over Maryland

There’s New Year’s resolutions, and then there’s the Michigan men’s basketball team’s performance against Maryland. A mere three days after falling to Central Michigan on their home floor despite being heavy favorites — punctuating the Wolverines’ unimpressive start to the season — Michigan came out on New Year’s Day unrecognizable from its late 2022 self.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Against hometown foe, Dickinson dominates

There is no love lost between junior center Hunter Dickinson and Maryland. Although Dickinson attended DeMatha Catholic High School — located just 2.4 miles from College Park — the Terrapins overlooked his abilities, putting almost no effort into recruiting him. Throughout his collegiate career thus far, Dickinson has made a point of showing Maryland what they missed out on when the Michigan men’s basketball team faces it. On Sunday, that was certainly clear.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies

Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for endangered missing person Curtis Dewayne Taylor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are searching for an endangered missing person Thursday night. Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was last seen in the 4800 block of Bartlett Avenue in Dallas at 11 a.m., police say. Police describe Taylor as a 5'11 white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on it, blue shorts and brown boots.Taylor was also reported missing earlier this month. He was found safely three days later. If you have information about Taylor, call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268 or 911 and reference case number 231702-2022.
DALLAS, TX

