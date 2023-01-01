The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in two players for workouts as they began preparation for Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, one of which is former LSU star Thaddeus Moss. Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has played for the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He hasn't played in a regular season game, but was close to one last season when he was set to face the Steelers with the Bengals. That was shut down after a hamstring injury in pregame warmups.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO