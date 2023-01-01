ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Stat-Stuffing LeBron James Night Only Matched By One Other 38-Year-Old

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

The LA great is in historic terrain.

On his 38th birthday last night, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James showed no signs of slowing down in a 130-121 road win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Just the opposite, in fact. James scored a season-high 47 points while shooting 18-of-27 from the field, grabbing 10 boards, and dishing out nine dimes. Obviously that kind of night, in a victory, would be impressive for an NBA player of any age. But by achieving this at 38 years young, The Chosen One entered truly elite territory in terms of league longevity.

Per Bleacher Report , only one other player in NBA history has scored at least 40 points, pulled down at least 10 rebounds, and passed for at least five assists.

Care to venture a guess?

That's right, it's Michael Jeffrey Jordan, who un-retired for the second (and presumably final?) time in 2001, at the ripe old age of 38, to jump at small forward for the Washington Wizards for two seasons.

After starting off an ice cold 1-of-5 from the floor, James really turned on the jets starting in the Hawks game's second quarter.

"I've been scoring 30 and it hasn't worked," James joked about his 47-piece, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times .

James, in the midst of his 20th season, has already logged far more NBA minutes than MJ, who played for 15 total seasons, ever did. James will perhaps never match Air Jordan's perfect 6-for-6 NBA Finals record, but if he can continue playing at this All-Star level for a few more seasons and pick up some additional championship hardware, either in LA or elsewhere, he may make that GOAT debate a real conversation.

