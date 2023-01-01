Read full article on original website
New start for Seaside Fitness through Ocean Springs Collective
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -While most of the business expansion in Ocean Springs is toward the east, there’s also some westward growth in the City of Discovery. Progress continues on what’s called the Ocean Springs Collective just off Porter Avenue. Inside Phase One, it’s a new year and a new studio for Adrea Maxwell.
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The 2023 Carnival Season is underway, and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll! Here’s a look at parades and events happening all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
Jay Trapani sworn in as Waveland’s latest mayor
There is a Flood Watch for all of South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Pearl River County. There is a slight (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms tonight for most of South Mississippi, but there is a part of the northeast portion of the area with an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. There will be a little patchy fog tonight, especially along the coastal areas. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across South Mississippi through early Wednesday morning. Threats with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives Wednesday morning around sunrise which will finally displace the fog and humidity. The drier weather moves in through the day on Wednesday, and the cooler air moves in Thursday. It will be a pleasant and beautiful weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
Champagne sales rise as New Year’s celebrations begin across the coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This New Year’s Eve is seeing sales for adult beverages pick up. Saturday afternoon, Shawn’s Petti Bois Wine & Liquor saw a constant flow of customers ringing the cash register o get ready to ring in the new year. Owner Shawn Guider says sales...
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Road construction in Pascagoula causes major headache for one business owner
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people along Market Street in Pascagoula look at the construction as a sign of progress, but to some, it’s a sign of a major headache. People like Tommy Chamberlain, the owner of Tommy’s Exquisite Detailing, says he is losing customers because of the dust from the ongoing road work.
John Ledbetter sworn in as Jackson County’s interim sheriff
It is going to be gorgeous today with loads of sunshine! The humidity will continue to drop during the day, but we’ll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be pleasant and sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. It will be a little cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. It’s going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy!
Dixie Mafia’s bloody history explored in these podcasts, movies, and books
Murder. Heists. Extortion. Bootlegging. Gambling rings. A loosely knit group commanded by whoever had the most money. One rule all were expected to obey: “Thou shalt not snitch to the cops.”. You may know them better as the Dixie Mafia, a Biloxi-based group of traveling criminals that started in...
WDAM-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
WJTV.com
Search for oil rig workers, pilot continues after crashed helicopter located in Gulf of Mexico
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/WGNO) — Less than a week after four men were killed in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico, family members confirm the aircraft has been located. According to ABC affiliate WLOX in Biloxi, three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform.
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
Long Beach church members share their prayers for 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the first day of 2023, and many people are grateful for a new year filled with new beginnings. We stopped by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where several people spent the first day of 2023 attending Mass. Church member Rodney Sandoz...
wxxv25.com
Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast
After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
wxxv25.com
Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula
Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
